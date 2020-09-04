Tech

TCL's Newest Affordable Tablets about to Hit Stores Soon

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 04, 2020 05:42 AM EDT
TCL's Newest Affordable Tablets about to Hit Stores Soon (Photo : CardMapr)

TCL's newest affordable tablets take cue from what the company has been known for so far. Almost a decade ago, having high-definition TVs was possible but pricey. Sony and Samsung had their own models that used to cost an arm and a leg. TCL, along with other new players in the market, pave the way for affordable displays that can be at par with more established brands.

The Huizhou-based electronics company previously announced that it will also be making its own line of Android phones. This time, TCL plans to enter the tablet computer market with its TCL 10 TABMAX and TABMID. Honestly, the model names aren't that intriguing or exciting but right away, we already have an idea which one is the bigger brother.

TCL's newest affordable tablets: What to expect

The TABMAX has a 10.36-inch IPS LCD display. It uses TCL's NXTVISION image processing technology that attempts to turn up detail and saturation up a notch. Looks like TCL is also concerned about its users' health as the TABMAX has intelligent eye protection. It includes blue light reduction and visual notifications once the sensors detect that the user's face is too close to the screen.

The TABMAX also has a MediaTek MT8768T octa-core chipset. It runs with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. We're not sure yet if it has expandable storage but it does have a huge 8,000mAh battery. If you're willing to spend some more, you can opt for the LTE-variant.

There's a 13-megapixel camera at the back that supports 1080 video recording. The TABMAX has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera too. Its dual speakers support far-field noise cancellation.

At €249 (or €299 for the LTE variant), the TCL TABMAX packs good specs for its price. If you want further productivity on-the-go, you can purchase add-ons such as a low-latency stylus and a keyboard case. It might not be a direct match to more expensive tablets like the iPad Pro but it can certainly do the job.

TABMID: The younger sibling

It won't be "TCL's newest affordable tablets" if we only focus on just one, now would it? At €229, the TCL 10 TABMID has an 8-inch IPS display with a 1200 x 1290 resolution. It has the same NXTVISION tricks its big brother has though the bezels around the screen are quite larger.

Instead of using another MediaTek chipset, the TABMID comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It also has 4GB or RAM and a smaller 5,500mAh battery. There's an 8-megapixel sensor at the back while the front of the tablet houses a 5-megapixel camera. And if you're a fan of anything that's blue, you'll love this tablet since it only comes in that color.

Availability

TCL's newest affordable tablets are set to be available during the last quarter of this year. There's no plan yet to make either the TABMAX or the TABMID available Stateside but if something comes up, we'll let you know right away.

TAG TCL, Affordable tablet, TCL 10 TABMAX, TABMID, TCL 10 TABMID, TABMAX

Related Articles

Olympus cameras have been good contenders in the photography world. In a landscape dominated mostly by Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm, Olympus still manages to hold its ground.

How to Use Awesome Olympus' Cameras as Mac Webcams

Olympus cameras have been good contenders in the photography world. In a landscape dominated mostly by Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm, Olympus still manages to hold its ground.
“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.
Under-display cameras are like the Holy Grail of front-facing cameras on mobile devices. Unlike traditional selfie cams, they don’t leave those black holes near the top of your screen.

Xiaomi’s “Third-Generation” Under-Display Camera: A Superb Experience Soon Enough

Under-display cameras are like the Holy Grail of front-facing cameras on mobile devices. Unlike traditional selfie cams, they don’t leave those black holes near the top of your screen.
TCL made sure to keep the BlackBerry brand active by working on two smartphones to be released soon. The codenames of the upcoming devices will be Juno and Krypton and are similar to TCL’s recent naming systems.

New BlackBerry Smartphones In The Works, Codenamed Juno And Krypton

TCL made sure to keep the BlackBerry brand active by working on two smartphones to be released soon. The codenames of the upcoming devices will be Juno and Krypton and are similar to TCL’s recent naming systems.
TCL president Steve Cistulli admitted that a lot of its customers are facing a lot of issues regarding stocks. However, he also added that they are now working closely with its retail partners to ensure additional stock of the KEYone.

Blackberry KEYone Sold Out Online In Many Countries

TCL president Steve Cistulli admitted that a lot of its customers are facing a lot of issues regarding stocks. However, he also added that they are now working closely with its retail partners to ensure additional stock of the KEYone.
The BlackBerry KeyOne isn't water resistant like the latest phones from Apple and Samsung. That means it's more prone to damage if you accidentally spill water on it or get caught in a downpour waiting for a cab.

Blackberry KEYone: A Smartphone With Modern OS But Vintage Keyboard

The BlackBerry KeyOne isn't water resistant like the latest phones from Apple and Samsung. That means it's more prone to damage if you accidentally spill water on it or get caught in a downpour waiting for a cab.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Mac Running Slow? Here Are 4 Tips to Help Improve Its Speed

Is your Mac running slow lately? Machines do slow with age. Yet, not everything can be blamed with wear and tear. If you are noticing performance issues more often, maybe it's time to do some troubleshooting to give it some needed boost.

TECH

Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

The Panasonic Lumix S5 is the company’s latest response to Canon’s and Sony’s entries in the video-centric camera market. Like the S1, the S5 is a full-frame shooter that comes in a smaller package.

TECH

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

Aging NASA satellite returns home

Aging NASA Satellite Returns Home, to Fall Into the South Pacific

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Nokia 3310: Figuratively Destroying the Floor with a Virtually Indestructible Phone

COVID-19: Why Cloud Faxing Matters to Remote Teams

You Want Fast? Fujifilm XF50mm will Surely Give You Fast

Power Wheelchairs Could Soon Be Fitted With a Smart Safety System

Real Time Analytics