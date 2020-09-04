Tech

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 04, 2020 07:22 AM EDT
Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020 (Photo : Stephen Frank)

Android games, like any other games from other platforms like gaming PCs and gaming consoles, can be classified according to their genres, or in short, gameplay mechanics. And as we all are aware, there are so many game genres out there. We'd like to cover them all but for now, we'll just stick with role-playing games (RPG).

Android games: Three RPGs to try

AnimA

It's an Android clone of Diablo II. There I said it right away. However, the game might borrow some, if not all, elements from Blizzard's bestseller, but it doesn't make AnimA an awful game right away. First of all, it's a free-to-play hack-n-slash game. In this day of beautifully rendered games in 3D, having that classic isometric camera angle brings lots of nostalgia.

And like most ARPGs, it features a loot system where you can collect and forge items to help your character progress through the game. It has microtransactions but it certainly doesn't have a pay-to-win system. If you liked Torchlight and have a thing for dark fantasy stories, AnimA is worth getting from Google Play.

Sky: Children of the Light

This one's mostly for casual gamers. Sky doesn't feature any combat and instead focuses more on socializing and exploration. Your mission is to locate lost stars and then bring them back to their constellations. If you're a completionist, this game will offer hours of enjoyment.

Sky's greatest selling point is its gameplay, art style, and world design. Simply put, they're awesome. Your character has a sort of cape that allows you to fly or glide to areas you can't reach just by doing simple jumps. The graphics can also be adjusted for some fine tuning but we personally prefer 60fps for that sweet spot.

Be warned though. Sky puts a heavy toll on your phone. If you plan to try the game, we suggest optimizing your phone's RAM and storage.

Read also: You Want Fast? Fujifilm XF50mm will Surely Give You Fast

Death Road to Canada

Death Road to Canada costs $10. Now before you complain, take note that for a small price, you get an awesome game. Most games take advantage of the recent popularity of having a zombie apocalypse. The game takes this premise and makes it its own. It doesn't feature high-definition graphics but the gameplay is where this game shines. Imagine hordes of zombies chasing your team in glorious pixelated maps.

You need to battle your way to safety, along with your squad, in the hopes of reaching Canada. While on your travels, you need to stock up on supplies by looting places. You also need to manage your team's stats, health, and morale. The game features random map generation so there's a high level of replay value.

Death Road to Canada has quite a steep learning curve but given the 10 different game modes you can unlock, getting familiar with the gameplay will surely be rewarding.

TAG Android, Android games, android rpg games, Games, phone games, tablet games, RPG Games

Related Articles

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville will have its final update this September. EA Games and PopCap has decided to end support for the game.

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville will have its final update this September. EA Games and PopCap has decided to end support for the game.
Android vs. iPhone – which one is better? As almost everything today becomes smaller but more efficient and faster, people are often confused on which mobile operating system suits them.

Android vs. iPhone: Unrestricted Freedom or Security but at a Cost?

Android vs. iPhone – which one is better? As almost everything today becomes smaller but more efficient and faster, people are often confused on which mobile operating system suits them.
“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.
The Fujifilm XF50mm is being touted as the first autofocus lens with an f/1.0 maximum aperture for mirrorless cameras. It is fast but when it comes to specs of this caliber, price becomes a primary consideration—or so we think.

You Want Fast? Fujifilm XF50mm will Surely Give You Fast

The Fujifilm XF50mm is being touted as the first autofocus lens with an f/1.0 maximum aperture for mirrorless cameras. It is fast but when it comes to specs of this caliber, price becomes a primary consideration—or so we think.
Android location tracking is one nifty feature. Still, for those who are concerned about their privacy, turning it off gives a much-needed sigh of relief.

Android Location Tracking and How to Effectively Stop It

Android location tracking is one nifty feature. Still, for those who are concerned about their privacy, turning it off gives a much-needed sigh of relief.
Nearby Share is one of Android’s latest features that became available to the general public last August 4, 2020. It offers a convenient way of sharing files among Android users while they are physically close to one another.

Android's “Nearby Share”: How to Stop Unnecessary Mobile Data Consumption

Nearby Share is one of Android’s latest features that became available to the general public last August 4, 2020. It offers a convenient way of sharing files among Android users while they are physically close to one another.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Mac Running Slow? Here Are 4 Tips to Help Improve Its Speed

Is your Mac running slow lately? Machines do slow with age. Yet, not everything can be blamed with wear and tear. If you are noticing performance issues more often, maybe it's time to do some troubleshooting to give it some needed boost.

TECH

Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

The Panasonic Lumix S5 is the company’s latest response to Canon’s and Sony’s entries in the video-centric camera market. Like the S1, the S5 is a full-frame shooter that comes in a smaller package.

TECH

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

Aging NASA satellite returns home

Aging NASA Satellite Returns Home, to Fall Into the South Pacific

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Nokia 3310: Figuratively Destroying the Floor with a Virtually Indestructible Phone

COVID-19: Why Cloud Faxing Matters to Remote Teams

You Want Fast? Fujifilm XF50mm will Surely Give You Fast

Power Wheelchairs Could Soon Be Fitted With a Smart Safety System

Real Time Analytics