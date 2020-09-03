Tech

You Want Fast? Fujifilm XF50mm will Surely Give You Fast

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 03, 2020 08:53 AM EDT
You Want Fast? Fujifilm XF50mm will Surely Give You Fast (Photo : asoggetti)

The Fujifilm XF50mm F1.0 R WR, to be exact, has an f/1.0 aperture. For the uninitiated, aperture refers to the size of hole in your lens. Having a larger hole (low aperture value) allows more light to pass through the lens which then goes to the camera's sensor. This makes a lens fast since you won't need a low shutter speed to capture your shots. Having a fast lens is an advantage when you're into sports photography and low-light photography. It's quite the opposite if the hole becomes smaller. Since less light can go through, you'd need a lower shutter speed. For normal shots, you'd often need a relatively fast shutter speed to compensate for camera shake and to avoid those blurry photos.

Read also: There's Now a Gaming Mouse for Cooling Sweaty Palms

Fujifilm XF50mm F1.0 R WR and its (main) competitor

There's a Nikon lens currently out in the market that has a faster f/0.95 aperture. However, the Nikon Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 Noct is made for full-frame cameras. The Fujifilm XF50mm, on the other hand, is designed for the same company's APS-C cameras. We can't really compare these two lenses since they're made for different platforms. APS-C cameras have cropped sensors that are smaller than their full-frame (35mm equivalent) counterparts. When it comes to pricing then, compared to Nikon's offering, Fujifilm's fastest lens is more affordable--affordable but not definitely cheap.

Other features worth having

The Fujifilm XF50mm F1.0 R WR is also weather-sealed. Another nice feature to have is its size. At just 845 grams with dimensions of 103.5mm x 87mm, it's considerably small. However, it is one of Fujifilm's heaviest prime lenses.

With a focal length of 50mm, it is equivalent to 76mm on a full-frame DSLR. This focal length makes the Fujifilm XF50mm F1.0 R WR ideal for portrait photography. Since having an f/1.0 aperture results to a very shallow depth of field (DoF), this lens is best paired with Fujifilm bodies that have the most up-to-date Face and Eye autofocus. And before we forget, the larger the aperture becomes, the more bokeh your camera can produce. Imagine that sweet creamy bokeh gradually melting until the entire image focuses on your main subject.

Like most lenses, it can be used in either auto- or manual-focus mode. The latter serves video shooters well since they can accurately nail down which part of the frame they'd like to focus on.

Read also: Sennheiser CX 400BT: Awesomely Affordable True Wireless Earbuds Yet

Who is it for and can selling a kidney cover its cost?

The Fujifilm XF50mm F1.0 R WR will be available for $1,499 by late September. Yes, it is pricey for the average person but for those who are in the photography field, whether you're a professional or hobbyist, this lens can be a formidable part of your arsenal.

Read also: Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

TAG fujifilm, XF50mm, Fujifilm XF50mm

Related Articles

A gaming mouse, like the ever-reliable keyboard, has been an important computer peripheral for modern systems. Yes, the category “gaming” puts some mice at a higher distinction compared to regular ones, but at the very core, they’re all pointing and clicking devices.

There's Now a Gaming Mouse for Cooling Sweaty Palms

A gaming mouse, like the ever-reliable keyboard, has been an important computer peripheral for modern systems. Yes, the category “gaming” puts some mice at a higher distinction compared to regular ones, but at the very core, they’re all pointing and clicking devices.
Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville will have its final update this September. EA Games and PopCap has decided to end support for the game.

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville will have its final update this September. EA Games and PopCap has decided to end support for the game.
Sennheiser CX 400BT is the company’s latest foray into the entry-level market segment. For just under $200, can these earbuds go toe-to-toe with other brands in the same price category?

Sennheiser CX 400BT: Awesomely Affordable True Wireless Earbuds Yet

Sennheiser CX 400BT is the company’s latest foray into the entry-level market segment. For just under $200, can these earbuds go toe-to-toe with other brands in the same price category?
The film company Fujifilm continues its research into June as the Japanese Prime Minister would approve the upcoming drug as a COVID-19 treatment.

Fujifilm Continues Research on Avigan as COVID-19 Drug into June: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Optimistic

The film company Fujifilm continues its research into June as the Japanese Prime Minister would approve the upcoming drug as a COVID-19 treatment.
If you're wondering how to achieve the best baby photography, here are a few tips that can help along with the right swift equipment.

Baby Photography: A Mom's Best Friend is Her Camera

If you're wondering how to achieve the best baby photography, here are a few tips that can help along with the right swift equipment.
The mirrorless camera market is plummeting and may see the end of its era if competition continues to grow

A Massive Fall: Mirrorless Camera Experience Popularity Crash As Sales Plummet by up to 50% Amid Quarantine

The mirrorless camera market is plummeting and may see the end of its era if competition continues to grow
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

You Want Fast? Fujifilm XF50mm will Surely Give You Fast

The Fujifilm XF50mm is being touted as the first autofocus lens with an f/1.0 maximum aperture for mirrorless cameras. It is fast but when it comes to specs of this caliber, price becomes a primary consideration—or so we think.

TECH

You Want Fast? Fujifilm XF50mm will Surely Give You Fast

The Fujifilm XF50mm is being touted as the first autofocus lens with an f/1.0 maximum aperture for mirrorless cameras. It is fast but when it comes to specs of this caliber, price becomes a primary consideration—or so we think.

TECH

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville will have its final update this September. EA Games and PopCap has decided to end support for the game.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

Aging NASA satellite returns home

Aging NASA Satellite Returns Home, to Fall Into the South Pacific

Xiaomi’s “Third-Generation” Under-Display Camera: A Superb Experience Soon Enough

Xiaomi’s “Third-Generation” Under-Display Camera: A Superb Experience Soon Enough

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Apple's iMac 2021 Might be the First to Use an In-House Graphics Card

GeForce RTX 3080: It's Finally Here, but Are Your Pockets Ready?

Nokia 3310: Figuratively Destroying the Floor with a Virtually Indestructible Phone

Sennheiser CX 400BT: Awesomely Affordable True Wireless Earbuds Yet

Microsoft Surface Book 3: It Surely Does the Job but You Need Deep Pockets

Real Time Analytics