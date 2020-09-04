Tech

Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 04, 2020 08:22 AM EDT
Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power (Photo : TVBEATS)

The Panasonic Lumix S5 continues Panasonic's legacy of making full-frame mirrorless cameras. Like its predecessor, the S5 is capable of recording excellent-quality 10-bit videos in glorious 4k. Just how good is the S5? In a nutshell, Panasonic took what's good about the Lumix S1 and crammed those inside the body of the Lumix S5.

Panasonic Lumix S5: An overview

Right off the bat, we like that aside from 4K 10-bit video capability (up to 60 fps), the Lumix S5 also has 5-axis stabilization and a faster autofocus than the S1. Other than having a compact size, it too has a flip-out display.

It is indeed smaller than the S1 but here's the catch. The S5 costs less while still managing to have better video features.

But you can never really have everything. The Panasonic Lumix S5 has a poor electronic viewfinder (EVF), slow photo burst speeds, and poor contrast-detect autofocus.

A full-frame sensor inside a (sort of) crop-sensor body

The common issue when it comes to full-frame cameras is their weight. Sure, you can carry and use one whether you're a hobbyist or a professional. However, let's add in a few hours of continuous carry and use. Unless you have strong arms or carry around a monopod, lugging around a heavy camera system can be challenging. Mirrorless systems weigh less than their DSLR brothers but they're still a bit heavy and large, compared to most compact shooters. Yes, a having a full-frame sensor is an advantage over a smaller crop sensor but it's not often the only factor to consider.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 weighs 714 grams with a battery and memory card included. It's still on the "heavy" side but do remember that it's nearly 300 grams lighter than the S1. The S5 also has a magnesium-alloy body that's designed to disperse heat. To a certain extent, it also adds rigidity to the camera's body.

The controls are evenly spaced despite the camera's relatively small body. It has a big grip and plenty of dedicated manual controls to rapidly adjust shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and other frequently used settings without going into the menu.

If you're not that familiar yet with using configurable buttons, the Panasonic Lumix S5's touchscreen display is your friend. Since its screen flips out to the side, the S5 can be used for vlogging and taking selfies.

Unfortunately, the S5 only has a 2.36 million dot OLED electronic viewfinder. Compare this with the S1's 5.76 million dot OLED EVF and you'd be soon asking why. It could be a design and pricing compromise. Maybe Panasonic thought that since the S5 is primarily a camera for video shooters, most of the time, the touch display will be used and not the EVF. Personally, Panasonic could have gone a bit higher like the 3.69 million dot display found on Sony's A7 III.

How does it perform?

First off, it's a camera yes. But it's focus is not on still photography. It can only do 5 FPS bursts with continuous AF. However, it still is a very much capable camera for taking photos. And since it rocks a full-frame sensor, it's great in low-light situations.

Shooting videos is where it definitely shines. The S1 can shoot 4K videos at only 30 fps while the S5 can go up to 60 fps. For 1080p videos, it can crank up the fps to 180 for slo-mo and action scenes. At 40 C, the Panasonic Lumix S5 can continuously record 4K 60p and 4K 10-bit 30p videos for 30 minutes. Panasonic claims that the recording time can run longer if conditions are normal. For lower resolutions and frame rates, the S5 can record videos continuously-until it runs out of storage and battery.

TAG Panasonic Lumix, Lumix, Lumix S5, Panasonic Lumix S5

Related Articles

The Fujifilm XF50mm is being touted as the first autofocus lens with an f/1.0 maximum aperture for mirrorless cameras. It is fast but when it comes to specs of this caliber, price becomes a primary consideration—or so we think.

You Want Fast? Fujifilm XF50mm will Surely Give You Fast

The Fujifilm XF50mm is being touted as the first autofocus lens with an f/1.0 maximum aperture for mirrorless cameras. It is fast but when it comes to specs of this caliber, price becomes a primary consideration—or so we think.
As we celebrate World Photography Day, let’s take a look back at how photography has come a long way from the days of analog gears to today’s digital versions. Let’s check how our modern hand-held devices bring out the next Henri Cartier-Bresson in us.

World Photography Day and How It Fascinates Us

As we celebrate World Photography Day, let’s take a look back at how photography has come a long way from the days of analog gears to today’s digital versions. Let’s check how our modern hand-held devices bring out the next Henri Cartier-Bresson in us.
Olympus cameras have been good contenders in the photography world. In a landscape dominated mostly by Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm, Olympus still manages to hold its ground.

How to Use Awesome Olympus' Cameras as Mac Webcams

Olympus cameras have been good contenders in the photography world. In a landscape dominated mostly by Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm, Olympus still manages to hold its ground.
Panasonic leaps towards a new level with the unveiling of their upcoming 6k and 8k resolution cameras. In a huge announcement during Photokina 2016, Panasonic announced that their much-awaited Panasonic Lumix DMC-GH5 is under development and would be released at some point in 2017.

Panasonic Unveils 6K and 8K Resolution Cameras At Photokina

Panasonic leaps towards a new level with the unveiling of their upcoming 6k and 8k resolution cameras. In a huge announcement during Photokina 2016, Panasonic announced that their much-awaited Panasonic Lumix DMC-GH5 is under development and would be released at some point in 2017.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Mac Running Slow? Here Are 4 Tips to Help Improve Its Speed

Is your Mac running slow lately? Machines do slow with age. Yet, not everything can be blamed with wear and tear. If you are noticing performance issues more often, maybe it's time to do some troubleshooting to give it some needed boost.

TECH

Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

The Panasonic Lumix S5 is the company’s latest response to Canon’s and Sony’s entries in the video-centric camera market. Like the S1, the S5 is a full-frame shooter that comes in a smaller package.

TECH

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

Aging NASA satellite returns home

Aging NASA Satellite Returns Home, to Fall Into the South Pacific

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Nokia 3310: Figuratively Destroying the Floor with a Virtually Indestructible Phone

COVID-19: Why Cloud Faxing Matters to Remote Teams

You Want Fast? Fujifilm XF50mm will Surely Give You Fast

Power Wheelchairs Could Soon Be Fitted With a Smart Safety System

Real Time Analytics