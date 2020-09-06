Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Review: The Best So Far

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra has been given enhancements over its younger sibling, the Mi 10 Pro. The Mi 10 Ultra's screen can now display 1 billion colors since it now supports true 10bit color. At 800 nits, it's also much brighter. To top it all off, in terms of overall display quality, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra has a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra quick specs

On paper, the Mi 10 Ultra is currently the phone to beat. Take a look below for the quick specs.

Dimensions: 162.4x75.1x9.5mm, 222g; curved Gorilla Glass front and back, aluminum frame

Display: 6.67" Super AMOLED with 1080 x 2340px resolution at 386ppi

Chipset: Snapdragon 865

Memory: comes in three variants; 8/12/16GB RAM with 128/256/512GB built-in storage

OS: Android 10 customized with MIUI 12.

Rear cameras: Wide (main): 48MP Telephoto: 12MP Telephoto: 48MP Ultrawide angle: 20MP

Front camera: 20 MP; capable of shooting 1080p video.

Battery: 4,500mAh, 120W fast charging support

Connectivity: 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, WiFi, and USB-C

Colorways: Mercury Silver, Obsidian Black, and Transparent (this one's really awesome)

What's in the box?

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra comes with a charger, a 3.5mm adapter, a USB-C cable, and a transparent silicone case. Unfortunately, no other accessories come with the phone. But don't be sad just yet. The included charger is currently the fastest available at 120W. The USB cable too is rated at 6A.

Build and performance

Xiaomi's flagship model is premium in most aspects. It has a polished aluminum frame sandwiched by two pieces of durable and curved Gorilla Glass. The front of the phone almost has no bezels. But there's only a tiny punch hole near the top left of the display for the front-facing camera. There's also an optical fingerprint reader behind the screen. It's quite fast and accurate. These being said, one caveat though is that the phone doesn't have water protection.

The back has a camera array made of four cameras. The largest one has a 48MP sensor for 5x optical zoom. A 12MP camera with 2x optical zoom sits just below it.

Next one is the main camera. It has a 48MP OmniVision sensor with optical image stabilization that supports 8K video recording.

The last camera has a 20MP sensor that's used for ultra-wide and ultra-macro shots.

For the user interface, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra has an app drawer by default. It neatly categorizes your apps into seven groups-All, Communication, Entertainment, Photography, Tools, New, and Business. If you're not a fan of the default launcher settings, these can be customized for further personalization. And like most Android devices, you can switch over to your preferred launcher via Google's Play Store.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is currently the fastest phone with an AnTuTu benchmark score of 638,497. It beats the Asus ROG Phone 3, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Realme X50 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone gets quite warm during benchmark and gaming sessions. The good news is, there wasn't that much of a noticeable performance drop.