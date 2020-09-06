Tech

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Review: The Best So Far

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 06, 2020 03:49 AM EDT
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra: Review The Best So Far (Photo : gsmarena.com)

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra has been given enhancements over its younger sibling, the Mi 10 Pro. The Mi 10 Ultra's screen can now display 1 billion colors since it now supports true 10bit color. At 800 nits, it's also much brighter. To top it all off, in terms of overall display quality, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra has a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra quick specs

On paper, the Mi 10 Ultra is currently the phone to beat. Take a look below for the quick specs.

  • Dimensions: 162.4x75.1x9.5mm, 222g; curved Gorilla Glass front and back, aluminum frame
  • Display: 6.67" Super AMOLED with 1080 x 2340px resolution at 386ppi
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 865
  • Memory: comes in three variants; 8/12/16GB RAM with 128/256/512GB built-in storage
  • OS: Android 10 customized with MIUI 12.
  • Rear cameras:
    • Wide (main): 48MP
    • Telephoto: 12MP
    • Telephoto: 48MP
    • Ultrawide angle: 20MP
  • Front camera: 20 MP; capable of shooting 1080p video.
  • Battery: 4,500mAh, 120W fast charging support
  • Connectivity: 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, WiFi, and USB-C
  • Colorways: Mercury Silver, Obsidian Black, and Transparent (this one's really awesome)

What's in the box?

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra comes with a charger, a 3.5mm adapter, a USB-C cable, and a transparent silicone case. Unfortunately, no other accessories come with the phone. But don't be sad just yet. The included charger is currently the fastest available at 120W. The USB cable too is rated at 6A.

Build and performance

Xiaomi's flagship model is premium in most aspects. It has a polished aluminum frame sandwiched by two pieces of durable and curved Gorilla Glass. The front of the phone almost has no bezels. But there's only a tiny punch hole near the top left of the display for the front-facing camera. There's also an optical fingerprint reader behind the screen. It's quite fast and accurate. These being said, one caveat though is that the phone doesn't have water protection.

The back has a camera array made of four cameras. The largest one has a 48MP sensor for 5x optical zoom. A 12MP camera with 2x optical zoom sits just below it.

Next one is the main camera. It has a 48MP OmniVision sensor with optical image stabilization that supports 8K video recording.

The last camera has a 20MP sensor that's used for ultra-wide and ultra-macro shots.

For the user interface, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra has an app drawer by default. It neatly categorizes your apps into seven groups-All, Communication, Entertainment, Photography, Tools, New, and Business. If you're not a fan of the default launcher settings, these can be customized for further personalization. And like most Android devices, you can switch over to your preferred launcher via Google's Play Store.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is currently the fastest phone with an AnTuTu benchmark score of 638,497. It beats the Asus ROG Phone 3, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Realme X50 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone gets quite warm during benchmark and gaming sessions. The good news is, there wasn't that much of a noticeable performance drop.

TAG Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, xiaomi mi 10, Mi 10

Related Articles

Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.
5G in the US isn’t that new anymore. Although it’s quite faster than the previous generation 4G, compared to other countries, 5G in the US seems to be trailing behind.

5G in the US: Why is It Really Slow Compared to Other Countries?

5G in the US isn’t that new anymore. Although it’s quite faster than the previous generation 4G, compared to other countries, 5G in the US seems to be trailing behind.
Android vs. iPhone – which one is better? As almost everything today becomes smaller but more efficient and faster, people are often confused on which mobile operating system suits them.

Android vs. iPhone: Unrestricted Freedom or Security but at a Cost?

Android vs. iPhone – which one is better? As almost everything today becomes smaller but more efficient and faster, people are often confused on which mobile operating system suits them.
The new Xiaomi Mi 10 is the direct competitor of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Learn more about the $660 smartphone!

$660 Xiaomi Mi 10 Specs vs OnePlus 8 Pro: 8 GB RAM, 108 Megapixel, 6.67 Inch Curved Display, and More

The new Xiaomi Mi 10 is the direct competitor of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Learn more about the $660 smartphone!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Review: The Best So Far

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra marks the company’s 10th anniversary. And what better way to celebrate this by making one of the best phones — that we cannot buy just yet.

TECH

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Review: The Best So Far

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra marks the company’s 10th anniversary. And what better way to celebrate this by making one of the best phones — that we cannot buy just yet.

TECH

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

iPhone 12: New Exciting Leaks

Slow Wifi? Improve Internet Speed With These Troubleshooting Tips

Huawei Watch Fit: What's Not to Like?

Real Time Analytics