Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung's One UI 3.0 developer beta is based on Android 11. It's currently available only for Samsung's Galaxy S20 series but we're crossing our fingers that once it's ready for mass consumption, the South Korean tech giant will expand its list of supported devices.

Samsung's One UI 3.0: Major features

The home screen now allows adding an associated widget by touching and holding an app. Users can also turn the screen off by double-tapping the home screen's empty area. To enable this, head over to settings and select advanced features. You'll find the option under motions and gestures.

The dynamic lockscreen now offers many categories. It also allows selecting more than one of those categories. The lockscreen's widgets have also been improved.

The quick panel has been redesigned. Whenever you swipe down from the top part of your screen, you can now see media and your conversations easily and more suitably in their own groupings.

Settings have also been revamped. The most important sections have been placed on top and the keyboard settings can now be more easily found under General management.

Samsung Dex now allows users to wirelessly connect their supported devices to compatible TVs. There are also new touchpad multi-gestures that let users zoom in and out of the screen more easily.

Samsung's One UI 3.0's default browser also includes the ability to block websites from making redirects to another page. You simply tap the back button for this function to take effect. It also warns users and provides blocking options for websites that display too much notifications or pop-ups. There's also a new option to hide the status bar. This allows for a more immersive browsing experience. If you're a power user, Samsung's One UI 3.0 allows you to open up to 99 browser tabs.

When it comes to Contacts and Phone, the beta version allows users to edit multiple linked contacts one by one. There's also a handy new feature that allows you to quickly delete duplicate contacts. The trash bin now has an extended storage period. Previously, it had a threshold of 15 days. With the Samsung's One UI 3.0, it goes to up to 30 days. Users can now also customize the call screen by adding their own pictures and videos.

The Camera app has been given improved autofocus and auto-exposure stability and functionality. The Photo Editor, on the other hand, is now able to revert pictures that have already been edited to their original and untouched versions.

Samsung's One UI 3.0 has a size of 2.5GB. If you want to test its latest features, we suggest connecting to Wi-Fi if you're on a mobile plan with a limited data allocation. This update also includes the September 2020 security patch.

Samsung's One UI 3.0: Deployment to other devices

Samsung still hasn't given any updates on when it'll be available for other capable devices. The good news is, most Samsung devices are now given a guaranteed three years of Android version updates. These include higher to several Galaxy A series models and 2019 flagship units. If yours fall within these categories, later on we're sure your Samsung device will be included in the list.

