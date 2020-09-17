Games

WB Games Confirms JK Rowling Is Not Directly Involved With Hogwarts Legacy Game

By Hanna S. , Sep 17, 2020 10:51 PM EDT
Warner Bros. Games assures fans that Rowling is not directly involved with the recently introduced Hogwarts Legacy.

The publishers said that JK Rowling is not directly invovolved in the creation process of the game. They do acknowledged that Rowling's extraordinary body of work is the foundation of projects in the Wizarding World. Stll, Hogwarts Legacy is not a new story from Rowling.

Hogwarts Legacy is not an adaptation

They added that the game is not a direct adaptation of the books and films but is anchored in Wizarding World lore. What it will provide, though, is a unique gaming experience inspired by the Rowling's Wizarding World.

Rowling recently earned the ire of the transgender community after she made a controversial Twitter post about "people who menstruate."


"I'm sure," she wrote, "there used to a word for those people. She then continued, "Someone help me out. "Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

Despite the backlash, she again tweeted her comments on transgender views. "If sex isn't real," the tweet said, "there's no same-sex attraction." She further that if sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.

Rowling then continued, "I know and love trans people. She then explained that erasing the concept of sex "removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

 "The idea that women like me," she wrote, "who've been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they're vulnerable in the same way as women-i.e., to male violence-'hate' trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences-is a nonsense."

Days after Rowling's controversial tweets have elicited public outcry, Warner Bros. issued a statement about their position on inclusiveness. "The events in the last several weeks," Warner Bros. said, "have firmed our resolve as a company to confront difficult societal issues."

The company said it recognizes its responsibility to "foster empathy and advocate understanding of all communities and all people," in particular, those that the company works with and those that they reach through their content.

Hogwarts Legacy to be released 2021

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG about the Hogwarts Boarding School For Magicians set in the late 1800s. So, that was way way before Harry Potter even existed. As an open-world, single-player, action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy will let users play a custom-created student at Hogwarts. Looking at the images from the trailer, we could already imagine our custom-characters being able to brew their own potions, fly through the skies on hippogriffs, and battle Dementors and dark wizards..

Avalanche Software and Portkey Games (WB Game's Harry Potter game division) are in charge of the development of this open-world action-RPG. Hogwarts Legacy, which was leaked two year ago, is part of the latest PlayStation 5 showcase. It is due for release next year and will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

