Sword Art Online: Progressive Anime Adaptation will Definitely soon be Available

Sword Art Online: Progressive is a novel series by Reki Kawahara. It's made up of six volume. Now that Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld 2nd Season has been completed; Progressive's anime adaptation will soon be gracing our screens.

A-1 Pictures immediately went on into delivering the announcement that Sword Art Online: Progressive will be focusing on a life or death story that revolves around a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). Sword Art Online made the announcement through its official Twitter account.

Sword Art Online's official website, aside from the promotional poster, has also made an announcement video (though it's only for Japan). Most of us are already excited to continue the adventures of Kirito and Asuna, but currently there's no information yet about the time of release.

Sword Art Online: Progressive - What to expect?

Sword Art Online: Progressive is a retelling of the events surrounding the Aincard arc of Sword Art Online. This arc started almost a decade after the author, Reki Kawahara, began writing the original web novel.

The last half of the third season of Sword Art Online is about to be finished. With the story of War of Underworld coming to a close, it looks like the SAO franchise isn't biding its time.

The new series follows Asuna, Kirito's love interest. The anime adaptation of Sword Art Online: Progressive will loosely act as a prequel. It will follow the female warrior as she goes through the initial levels of the anime's first season. She will then eventually come across the black swordsman and would aid him on his journey of surviving the dangerous digital world.

So, what can we expect about the first volume of the series retelling? Yen Press describes it as follows:

"'There's no way to beat this game. The only difference is when and where you die...'One month has passed since Akihiko Kayaba's deadly game began, and the body count continues to rise. Two thousand players are already dead.

"Kirito and Asuna are two very different people, but they both desire to fight alone. Nonetheless, they find themselves drawn together to face challenges from both within and without. Given that the entire virtual world they now live in has been created as a deathtrap, the surviving players of Sword Art Online are starting to get desperate, and desperation makes them dangerous to loners like Kirito and Asuna.

"As it becomes clear that solitude equals suicide, will the two be able to overcome their differences to find the strength to believe in each other, and in so doing survive? Sword Art Online: Progressive is a new version of the Sword Art Online tale that starts at the beginning of Kirito and Asuna's epic adventure--on the very first level of the deadly world of Aincrad!"

