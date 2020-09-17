The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th

The PS5 is finally here! Well, not really now. But pre-orders will start on September 17th via select retailers and distributors. Sony's pricing on its latest generation of gaming consoles is on par with Microsoft's pricing on it's next-gen consoles. By November 10th, Microsoft will release its Xbox Series S ($299) and its top-of-the-line Xbox Series X ($499).

The PlayStation 5's November 12th release will, so far, only apply to the US, Mexico, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand. For those who are planning to get the console right away but aren't located in these countries, worry not. The rest of the world will be getting the PS5 on November 19th. Just a wait of another seven days isn't that long, or is it?

PS5 quick specs

Sony's latest gaming console features an x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor. It has 8 cores with 16 threads and has a variable frequency that goes up to 3.5Ghz. The GPU powering this beast is an AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine that supports Ray Tracing acceleration. It too has a variable frequency that reaches up to 2.23Ghz (10.3 TFLOPS).

Multi-tasking (at least from a gaming-console perspective) is handled by 16GB of GDDR6 RAM with a 448GB/s bandwidth. Storage is taken care of an SSD with 825GB usable space with a 5.5GB/s read bandwidth. For the standard model, it supports Ultra HD Blu-ray, BD-ROM, BD-R/RE, and DVD.

The PS5 has an HDMI OUT port that supports 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, and VRR. Audio is being handled by "Tempest" 3D Audio Tech. Other connectivity ports include two USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port.

PS5 pricing and comparison

When the PlayStation 4 launched, it was priced at $399. It now sells for $299. The PlayStation 4 Pro, which was originally sold for $399, still has its original price except during Black Friday and other major sales.

It's currently unclear if the Japanese tech giant plans to drop the prices or even discontinue the production of older models once the PS5 hits store shelves.

To make buying the PS5 more tempting, Sony's latest-gen console features backwards compatibility for a huge library of PS4 games. We're not yet sure about the fine print of this arrangement but given the PS4's huge lineup of game titles, we're sure any PS5 user will certainly find a compatible PS4 game that's worth buying or downloading, and playing on Sony's latest gaming consoles.

$499 might look expensive for the PS5's starting price. However, this doesn't make the PlayStation 5 Sony's most expensive console ever sold upon release. That title goes to the PlayStation 3. Almost a decade and a half ago, it went on sale for $499 for the 20GB variant and $599 for the 60GB model. This makes the PS3 Sony's most expensive console to this day.

