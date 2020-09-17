Tech

The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 17, 2020 09:10 AM EDT
The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th (Photo : Sony)

The PS5 is finally here! Well, not really now. But pre-orders will start on September 17th via select retailers and distributors. Sony's pricing on its latest generation of gaming consoles is on par with Microsoft's pricing on it's next-gen consoles. By November 10th, Microsoft will release its Xbox Series S ($299) and its top-of-the-line Xbox Series X ($499).

The PlayStation 5's November 12th release will, so far, only apply to the US, Mexico, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand. For those who are planning to get the console right away but aren't located in these countries, worry not. The rest of the world will be getting the PS5 on November 19th. Just a wait of another seven days isn't that long, or is it?

Read also: Redmi 9i Launches in India for just ₹8,299 ($113): Everything You Need to Know

PS5 quick specs

Sony's latest gaming console features an x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor. It has 8 cores with 16 threads and has a variable frequency that goes up to 3.5Ghz. The GPU powering this beast is an AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine that supports Ray Tracing acceleration. It too has a variable frequency that reaches up to 2.23Ghz (10.3 TFLOPS).

Multi-tasking (at least from a gaming-console perspective) is handled by 16GB of GDDR6 RAM with a 448GB/s bandwidth. Storage is taken care of an SSD with 825GB usable space with a 5.5GB/s read bandwidth. For the standard model, it supports Ultra HD Blu-ray, BD-ROM, BD-R/RE, and DVD.

The PS5 has an HDMI OUT port that supports 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, and VRR. Audio is being handled by "Tempest" 3D Audio Tech. Other connectivity ports include two USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port.

Read also: Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

PS5 pricing and comparison

When the PlayStation 4 launched, it was priced at $399. It now sells for $299. The PlayStation 4 Pro, which was originally sold for $399, still has its original price except during Black Friday and other major sales.

It's currently unclear if the Japanese tech giant plans to drop the prices or even discontinue the production of older models once the PS5 hits store shelves.

To make buying the PS5 more tempting, Sony's latest-gen console features backwards compatibility for a huge library of PS4 games. We're not yet sure about the fine print of this arrangement but given the PS4's huge lineup of game titles, we're sure any PS5 user will certainly find a compatible PS4 game that's worth buying or downloading, and playing on Sony's latest gaming consoles.

$499 might look expensive for the PS5's starting price. However, this doesn't make the PlayStation 5 Sony's most expensive console ever sold upon release. That title goes to the PlayStation 3. Almost a decade and a half ago, it went on sale for $499 for the 20GB variant and $599 for the 60GB model. This makes the PS3 Sony's most expensive console to this day.

Read also: The Best Android Phones of 2020: Unbeatable Performance and Awesome Features for Every Consumer

TAG sony, Sony PS5, Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5

Related Articles

The Redmi 9i will become available in India starting September 18. Redmi’s latest handset comes with a large battery and a MediaTek chipset.

Redmi 9i Launches in India for just ₹8,299 ($113): Everything You Need to Know

The Redmi 9i will become available in India starting September 18. Redmi’s latest handset comes with a large battery and a MediaTek chipset.
The Sony A7C is the Japanese tech giant’s smallest and most compact full-frame camera. It’s been recently announced and based on its specs, it’s really a strong contender in the mirrorless camera category.

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

The Sony A7C is the Japanese tech giant’s smallest and most compact full-frame camera. It’s been recently announced and based on its specs, it’s really a strong contender in the mirrorless camera category.
The best Android phones of 2020 are quite a bunch. Normally, we first look at the specs but are those the only factors we consider when getting the best phone we can get our hands on?

The Best Android Phones of 2020: Unbeatable Performance and Awesome Features for Every Consumer

The best Android phones of 2020 are quite a bunch. Normally, we first look at the specs but are those the only factors we consider when getting the best phone we can get our hands on?
The Sony WH-1000XM4 has a lot to prove. For years, Sony holds the top spot when it comes to active noise cancellation.

Sony WH-1000XM4 vs Sony WH-1000XM3: Is Newer Always Better?

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has a lot to prove. For years, Sony holds the top spot when it comes to active noise cancellation.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 has already been out in the global market early this year. Now, the audio giant is aiming to conquer India’s market.

Sony WH-1000XM4 to Hit Stores in India on September 18

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has already been out in the global market early this year. Now, the audio giant is aiming to conquer India’s market.
Sony has made a $250 million investment in Epic Games, the two companies announced on Thursday, July 9. The deal means Sony gets a 1.4% interest in the game development studio and publisher and gives Epic a valuation of $17.86 billion, reports VentureBeat.

What Could the Future Hold After Sony's $250M Investment in Epic Games?

Sony has made a $250 million investment in Epic Games, the two companies announced on Thursday, July 9. The deal means Sony gets a 1.4% interest in the game development studio and publisher and gives Epic a valuation of $17.86 billion, reports VentureBeat.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th

The PS5 will cost $499.99 for the standard version. The Digital Edition, on the other hand, will cost $399.99.

TECH

The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th

The PS5 will cost $499.99 for the standard version. The Digital Edition, on the other hand, will cost $399.99.

TECH

The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th

The PS5 will cost $499.99 for the standard version. The Digital Edition, on the other hand, will cost $399.99.

REVIEWS

HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but Is it Really for Everyone?

HBO Max is among the many paid streaming services available today. Together with Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV Plus, they provide endless hours of awesome entertainment.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods were Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to be OnePlus Buds

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to Be OnePlus Buds

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

iOS 14 is Finally Here!

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Nvidia RTX 3080: A Comprehensive Review of Awesome 4K Gaming at $699

The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th

Alternatives to Microsoft Word: Are They Good Enough?

Real Time Analytics