Android TV Setup Guide Android TV Setup Guide: How to Easily and Rapidly Make your new TV Personalized

Android TV Setup Guide: How to Easily and Rapidly Make your new TV Personalized

Android TV Setup Guide: How to Easily and Rapidly Make your new TV Personalized

Android TV setup guides aren't that difficult to find. Most TVs even have user manuals that you can follow to have your new TV up and running in no time. But for the most part, these user manuals aren't that easy to follow. No worries, most Android TVs follow a universal setup process and we're here to help.

Android TV setup guide: Prerequisites

First off, you would need a Wi-Fi connection and a Google account to fully configure your new Android TV. If yours doesn't have Android TV OS out of the box, you would need the additional gears below:

  • A TV or monitor with HDMI ports and has support for High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP)
  • An HDMI cable (your new Android TV usually has one inside its box)
  • An external Android TV device

Once you have all of these, you can now begin setting up your TV with the help of our Android TV setup guide. There are basically three ways to do it-using an Android TV remote, via an Android phone, or through a computer.

Let's start by turning on your Android TV and pairing its remote. Now, every Android TV has different ways of pairing a remote. But usually, these just require you to turn on your TV or monitor that's connected to an Android TV device. Just follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with the pairing process. Once the pairing is successful, you'll then see a checkmark on the screen.

Android TV setup guide using an Android phone

  • Wait until your TV shows, "Set up your TV with your Android phone?" Use your TV's remote and select "Yes".
  • Go to your Android phone and open the pre-installed Google app.
  • Type "Set up my device." Go through the step-by-step instructions until you see a code. Make sure the code showing up on your TV is the same with the one being shown on your phone.
  • You can then tap the name of your TV once it gets detected by your Android phone.
  • To finish the setup, follow the on-screen instructions.

Android TV setup guide using the remote

  • Use your remote to choose "Skip" once your Android TV shows "Set up your TV with your Android phone?"
  • Make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi or to an ethernet cable. There might be a need to wait for system updates.
  • Once any updates have been downloaded and installed, choose "Sign in".
  • Use your Android TV's remote to sign in to your Google Account.
  • To finish the setup, follow the on-screen instructions.

Android TV setup guide using a computer

  • Use your remote to choose "Skip" once your Android TV shows "Set up your TV with your Android phone?"
  • Make sure you're connected to a modem where your smartphone or computer is currently connected. Use your computer after choosing "Sign in" on your Android TV.
  • Sign in to your Google Account.
  • To finish the setup, follow the on-screen instructions.

