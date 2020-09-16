Tech

Alternatives to Microsoft Word: Are They Good Enough?

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 16, 2020 09:34 AM EDT
Alternatives to Microsoft Word: Are They Good Enough? (Photo : Pedro Santos)

Alternatives to Microsoft Word abound all over the internet. Google even has its own version of a Word-compatible word processing software. But which is the best one? We've compiled a list to help you out.

Free word processor software provides users with an easy and straight-forward way of creating common documents without the need to buy a subscription or license.

Nowadays, we might manage without having a spreadsheet or slideshow program. However, text documents are fairly unavoidable. Though there are many free word-processing programs available out there, only few have at least most of the same features of paid-for software. Another factor to consider is compatibility. Say, you are using a non-Microsoft-Word-compatible software and a friend happens to use Microsoft's latest Office Suite. If what you're using doesn't have the ability to save your documents as a .docx file or something similar, there'll surely be issues with your friend opening the file you just sent.

Read also: Samsung Galaxy F might be the South Korean Giant's First Camera-First Phone

Alternatives to Microsoft Word candidates

Google Docs

Google Docs is a good alternative. It even has the ability to save your work automatically since it's mostly online-based. Additionally, if the file you're working on is being accessed regularly by other users, Google's alternative to MS Word is suitable since it allows collaborative working. Thing though is, like other alternatives to Microsoft Word, Google Docs has a limited selection of templates. Currently, there's no way to import content from other Google-based applications.

LibreOffice

LibreOffice is another alternative. It's a fork of Apache OpenOffice. The only difference is that the former receives more timely updates. It's word processor, Writer, is somewhat quite similar to Microsoft Word. Of all the alternatives to Microsoft Word, this one's the closest, minus of course the exclusive bells and whistles that MS Word offers.

Read also: The Best Android Phones of 2020: Unbeatable Performance and Awesome Features for Every Consumer

LibreOffice supports all common file formats. It can even export documents to PDF format without any need for third-party software.

WPS Office Free Writer looks similar to the modern version of Microsoft Word. Expect that there'll be little to no learning curve when you switch to one of the popular alternatives to Microsoft Word. It even has its own similar version of OneDrive though it only offers 1GB of free online storage.

A point to consider though is that WPS Office Writer comes with discrete ads. These can be, however, removed by upgrading to the software's premium version. Despite this ads-driven approach, this application is impressive and very much usable.

Writemonkey

Lastly, we have Writemonkey. It's a no-frills word processor that was created to help users in maximizing their output without having too much of an issue with formatting and editing. However, WriteMonkey only works with TXT files. This being said, you need to convert any "works in progress" before accessing them. The program also has hidden controls that are quite trickier to navigate. Most of the controls are accessed through a large right-click menu or alternatively, a huge collection of keyboard shortcuts.

Read also: IdeaPad Slim 7: Everything's Fancy Especially Its Remarkable Processor

TAG LibreOffice, Writemonkey, Google Docs, alternative to microsoft word, word alternative, microsoft word alternative, WPS Free Writer

Related Articles

The Samsung Galaxy F could be the company’s latest series of smartphones. Instead of focusing on various phone features, the line will concentrate on camera smarts.

Samsung Galaxy F might be the South Korean Giant's First Camera-First Phone

The Samsung Galaxy F could be the company’s latest series of smartphones. Instead of focusing on various phone features, the line will concentrate on camera smarts.
The best Android phones of 2020 are quite a bunch. Normally, we first look at the specs but are those the only factors we consider when getting the best phone we can get our hands on?

The Best Android Phones of 2020: Unbeatable Performance and Awesome Features for Every Consumer

The best Android phones of 2020 are quite a bunch. Normally, we first look at the specs but are those the only factors we consider when getting the best phone we can get our hands on?
The IdeaPad Slim 7 is one of Lenovo’s latest productivity laptop solutions. It may not be the best but it’s still awesome.

IdeaPad Slim 7: Everything's Fancy Especially Its Remarkable Processor

The IdeaPad Slim 7 is one of Lenovo’s latest productivity laptop solutions. It may not be the best but it’s still awesome.
The new dark mode for Google docs, sheets, and slides is coming soon. Learn how to activate it!

How to Activate Dark Mode for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

The new dark mode for Google docs, sheets, and slides is coming soon. Learn how to activate it!
A dangerous phishing scam appears to spread rapidly over the internet, affecting Google Docs on Wednesday. Know how to protect yourself from this deceptive ploy.

Don't Be A Victim Of This Sophisticated Google Phising Scam

A dangerous phishing scam appears to spread rapidly over the internet, affecting Google Docs on Wednesday. Know how to protect yourself from this deceptive ploy.
Google rolls out a new tool for G Suite, called the App Maker. Ths tool allows IT and citizen developers to quickly build customized apps and expands

Google Adds Low-Code To G Suite, Called As App Maker

Google rolls out a new tool for G Suite, called the App Maker. Ths tool allows IT and citizen developers to quickly build customized apps and expands "Recommended for G Suite" app ecosystem with new partner announcements.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Alternatives to Microsoft Word: Are They Good Enough?

Various alternatives to Microsoft Word can be downloaded over the internet. The question is, are they even good enough as an alternative to the world’s most famous word processing software?

TECH

Alternatives to Microsoft Word: Are They Good Enough?

Various alternatives to Microsoft Word can be downloaded over the internet. The question is, are they even good enough as an alternative to the world’s most famous word processing software?

TECH

How to Increase Download Speeds on PS4: An Easy Way

“How to increase download speeds on PS4” is quite a common search term for most PS4 users. Sony’s gaming console heavily relies on online connectivity to push updates to its software and games.

REVIEWS

HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but Is it Really for Everyone?

HBO Max is among the many paid streaming services available today. Together with Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV Plus, they provide endless hours of awesome entertainment.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods were Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to be OnePlus Buds

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to Be OnePlus Buds

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Samsung Galaxy F might be the South Korean Giant's First Camera-First Phone

5 Laptops That Will Last You a Long Time

iOS 14 is Finally Here!

Redmi 9i Launches in India for just ₹8,299 ($113): Everything You Need to Know

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Real Time Analytics