Tech

Xiaomi's Rumored 108MP Camera Phone Might Surprisingly be the Company's Cheapest Smartphone

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 21, 2020 06:06 AM EDT
Xiaomi's Rumored 108MP Camera Phone Might Surprisingly be the Company's Cheapest Smartphone (Photo : Zana Latif)

Xiaomi's rumored 108MP camera phone was first reported last July. Back then, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer was known to have been really busy working on two of its soon-to-be-launched handsets. The first one has a 64MP main rear camera. The other one has, wait for it, a whopping 108MP shooter. They were accordingly given the codenames "Gauguin" and "Gauguin Pro", respectively.

According to the popular leakster, Digital Chat Station, the rumored 108MP camera phone could be Xiaomi's cheapest phone so far. Additionally, the Weibo platform leakster mentioned that a Xiaomi phone with the model number M2007J17C has been given network access permission. This further confirms, if proven true, that we're about to see high-end specs typically reserved for flagship models, on phones at almost half the price of top-of-the-line models.

Read also: Sword Art Online: Progressive Anime Adaptation will Definitely soon be Available

Xiaomi's rumored 108MP camera phone's possible specs

The "Gauguin" and "Gauguin Pro" would more than likely have a rear quad-camera array. This seems to be the trend (and we're actually happy about this) for smartphones being launched this year. The "Gauguin" could be the one to have a 64MP quad-camera setup. The "Gauguin Pro" might obviously be the one to sport a 108MP main rear shooter partnered with three other cameras. But don't rejoice just yet. Digital Chat Station further added that these camera specs might not be the same for Chinese and Global versions of the units.

Both phones are expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon System-on-a-Chip (SoC) instead of using MediaTek's Dimesnity series.

Currently, Xiaomi has four phones that are currently out in the market with a 108MP primary camera. These are the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi Note 10 Pro, and Mi Alpha. Out of the four, only Mi 10 is being sold in India. Mi 10, too, is the cheapest phone in the market with a 108MP camera.

Read also: The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th

We're still waiting for the other specs of Xiaomi's rumored 108MP camera phone to be revealed. At this stage, we do know that it might come with a 144Hz display. This is an achievement since smartphones with screens with high refresh rates are quite rare. The phone might also logically have a Snapdragon 865 Plus since this chipset has just recently been announced. Xiaomi's latest phone might also have a 5,000mAh battery and a possible side-mounted fingerprint scanner though we're not really that sure about the latter.

Everyone seems to be a bit hush-hush about these but we'll surely update you once we get hold of credible information.

The same Weibo Leakster also suggested that Xiaomi's rumored 108MP camera phone might have a retail price of €699 in Europe. That's about $830, £640, or AU$1,130. This pricing would make the phone a little bit cheaper than a Mi 10 model.

Read also: Precision Landing Without a Pilot: How NASA Achieves the (Previously) Impossible

TAG Xiaomi 108MP Phone, 108MP phone, 108MP camera, Xiaomi

Related Articles

Sword Art Online: Progressive will be getting its anime adaptation. The teaser poster has already been shown but there's no news yet on when's the actual release of this anime series.

Sword Art Online: Progressive Anime Adaptation will Definitely soon be Available

Sword Art Online: Progressive will be getting its anime adaptation. The teaser poster has already been shown but there's no news yet on when's the actual release of this anime series.
Precision landing without a pilot is often stuff we only see in movies. However, NASA seems to be inching closer to make this a reality.

Precision Landing Without a Pilot: How NASA Achieves the (Previously) Impossible

Precision landing without a pilot is often stuff we only see in movies. However, NASA seems to be inching closer to make this a reality.
The PS5 will cost $499.99 for the standard version. The Digital Edition, on the other hand, will cost $399.99.

The PS5: Sony's Amazingly Groundbreaking Console Becomes Available on November 12th

The PS5 will cost $499.99 for the standard version. The Digital Edition, on the other hand, will cost $399.99.
The Redmi 9i will become available in India starting September 18. Redmi’s latest handset comes with a large battery and a MediaTek chipset.

Redmi 9i Launches in India for just ₹8,299 ($113): Everything You Need to Know

The Redmi 9i will become available in India starting September 18. Redmi’s latest handset comes with a large battery and a MediaTek chipset.
Under-display cameras are like the Holy Grail of front-facing cameras on mobile devices. Unlike traditional selfie cams, they don’t leave those black holes near the top of your screen.

Xiaomi’s “Third-Generation” Under-Display Camera: A Superb Experience Soon Enough

Under-display cameras are like the Holy Grail of front-facing cameras on mobile devices. Unlike traditional selfie cams, they don’t leave those black holes near the top of your screen.
Could the new $30 Xiaomi Mi Band 5 beat the Fitbit Inspire HR.

New Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is Official: Could the $30 Beat the Fitbit Inspire HR?

Could the new $30 Xiaomi Mi Band 5 beat the Fitbit Inspire HR.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home Screens

iOS 14 Widgets have been introduced in Apple’s latest version of its popular mobile device OS. Now, iOS users can use them to customize their Home Screen.

TECH

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home Screens

iOS 14 Widgets have been introduced in Apple’s latest version of its popular mobile device OS. Now, iOS users can use them to customize their Home Screen.

GAMES

Porygons for Pokémon GO Community Day Festivities: Players Rejoice

Porygons will spice up this Pokémon GO Community Day festivities. Excitement is already building up amongst the Pokémon GO Community.

CULTURE

Learn How to Throw a Houseparty

Video chat has never been more popular. It's also never felt particularly spontaneous or organically spur of the moment, with users of many of the biggest services needing to plan their hangouts in advance, share links, or make sure that everyone's devices are supported and ready to go before connecting. These processes can take the fun out of a digital hangout, make it impossible to add additional friends easily, and require tedious additions to software setups to play games or meet new people.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Electric flying cars

Electric Flying Cars Fantasy Soon To Be a Reality: GM Explores the Futuristic Market

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods were Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to be OnePlus Buds

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to Be OnePlus Buds

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Sword Art Online: Progressive Anime Adaptation will Definitely soon be Available

8th-generation iPad Surprisingly Goes on Sale

Android TV Setup Guide: How to Easily and Rapidly Make your new TV Personalized

Xiaomi's Rumored 108MP Camera Phone Might Surprisingly be the Company's Cheapest Smartphone

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home Screens

Real Time Analytics