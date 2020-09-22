Oppo Find X2 Pro Review: Seriously Loving a Very Underrated Flagship

The Oppo Find X2 Pro may come as a surprise as it's quite expensive compared to Oppo's previous offerings. But then again, it's a flagship phone in its own right as we'll soon find out below. Also, most flagship models regardless of brand, in one way or another, are expensive. But are the phone's specs enough to justify the price consumers are willing to pay? Read on to find out.

Oppo Find X2 Pro Specs

Right off the bat, this phone has one of the best, if not "the" best, display out there. It has a snappy 6.7" screen with a 120Hz refresh rate that really goes well with its 1440 x 3168 resolution. Currently, no other phones are capable of this feat. Even Samsung phones with 120Hz panels can't render the same high resolution without reducing their screens' refresh rate.

When it comes to performance, Oppo's flagship is right where we'd expect it. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC (7nm+) with an Adreno 640 GPU. This combo is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone comes too with a hefty built-in 512GB UFS 3.0 storage. There isn't a microSD slot but personally, 512GB of fast storage and cloud storage are already good enough for most users.

Suffice to say, the phone is really fast regardless of what tasks you throw at it. Take note though, like any other phones with glass bodies, the smartphone tends to get hot sometimes. This is quite understandable given that most users will use this powerhouse for long gaming sessions and other power-intensive tasks.

Charging is fast too. The Oppo Find X2 Pro goes from zero to a hundred in just 38 minutes. The smartphone has a 4,260 mAh battery. Battery life is quite good but not really that great. But with fast charging, this won't really be much of a dealbreaker unless you're out all day and nowhere near a power outlet. Though the phone doesn't feature wireless charging, again, with wired charging being able to juice the phone up in under an hour, it's a feature that's surely won't be missed.

Oppo's latest top-of-the-line phone also sports an optical under-display fingerprint reader. It too has NFC and stereo loudspeakers.

For the camera array at the back, it's not your ordinary three- or four-camera setup. The main 48MP shooter has a bigger 1/1.43" sensor and 1.12µm pixels compared to most smartphone camera sensors that only have 1/2.0" at 0.8µm units. Oppo's flagship phone also has an ultra-wide camera and a 13MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom that is 1x more than Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra. The 32MP front cam isn't settling for less too.

Despite all its specs, Oppo's flagship model isn't getting the recognition it deserves. This could be due to how the company markets its products. Hopefully, the next iteration will be advertised properly so that consumers and mobile phone fans will realize that the smartphone world doesn't just revolve around known brands such as Apple and Samsung.

