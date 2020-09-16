Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

The Sony A7C was conceived as a more portable option compared to other mirrorless camera models such as the Panasonic S5, Canon EOS R, and Nikon Z6. In this day that smaller doesn't always mean "lacking of features", Sony continues to deliver its promise of making consumer products that perform excellently without having to be too bulky or heavy.

Sony A7C specs and features

Tipping the scale at just 17.9 ounces with dimensions of 5 x 2.88 x 2.38 inches (just the body, no lens attached), the Sony A7C has the same size of the Sony a6600. It's also smaller than the Sony A7III by almost 20%.

Despite its small footprint, the Sony A7C has a 24.2MP sensor, super-fast autofocus system (with Eye AF), and 5-axis image stabilization that are often found in the A7C's more expensive and larger brothers. The company also mentions that the A7C has up to 15 stops of dynamic range and it additionally supports multiple high-end video recording formats. One of this is 4K video recording at 30 fps using S-Log3. The mirrorless camera also allows recording of full HD slow-mo at up to 240 fps ISO sensitivity goes as high as a whopping 204,800.

When it comes to the viewing screen, the Sony A7C has a 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen display. It can be flipped 180 degrees making it a perfect companion for vloggers. The electronic viewfinder (EVF) has 2.3-million dot and instead of being positioned in the middle, it's located on the left. This further helps in increasing the compactness of the A7C.

The Sony A7C supports USB-C charging. When it comes to battery life, the camera can take 740 shots per full charge. The A7C, however, doesn't come with Sony's redesigned and updated menu system like that found on the Sony A7SIII.

Accessories to match the A7C's size

To complement the small size of the A7C, Sony will also be releasing a new lens and flash that are lightweight. This combination ensures that size-conscious shooters can have a very lightweight and portable full-frame camera system.

The new lens, FE-28-60mm f/4-5.6, only weighs just around 5.8 ounces and has a retractable design. This makes it more compact when not in use. Also, the lens has Sony's standard dust and water resistance. Then there's also the HVL-F28RM speed light. It's Sony's smallest and most compact model. It even has wireless radio control that can be used either on camera or as a remote flash.

Pricing and Colorways

The Sony A7C will hit stores later this fall. It will be available in silver and black for $1,800 (body only). If you want to get it with the bundled 28-60mm lens, it's going to cost $2,100.

