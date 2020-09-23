FIFA 21 Demo Shockingly Canceled, Fans Are Furious

The FIFA 21 demo version, according to EA, will not come, contrary to the franchise's annual tradition.

The reason behind scrapping FIFA 21 demo is to "focus our development team's time on delivering the best full game experience for current & next-gen consoles."

"We look forward to EA PLAY members jumping in 10 days from now and launching the game Oct 9," EA continued.

We aren't releasing a demo for FIFA 21.



Instead we've made the decision to focus our development team's time on delivering the best full game experience for current & next-gen consoles.



We look forward to EA PLAY members jumping in 10 days from now and launching the game Oct 9. — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 21, 2020



That means, there will be no option to give FIFA 21 a tryout before purchasing the full game, which drove many fans furious.

FIFA 21, which features PSG's Kylian Mbappe as the cover star, was initially set for a September 2020 release, but EA pushed it back to Oct 9 amidst the coronavirus concern.

The game comes in three different versions: Standard, Champions, and Ultimate. There aren't too many differences between the three editions, except for the early access that lets players experience the game three days before the release date and FIFA Ultimate Team early advantages.

What's New In FIFA 21 Demo?

For the first time in years, EA finally gives FIFA's career mode a massive upgrade it deserves in FIFA 21. The game's major update on youth set-up lets players get the best out of their youngsters, while an improved negotiation system gives a balanced & immersive managerial experience.

On top of that, FIFA 21 career mode lets you switch your players' positions as long as it matches their traits, like Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale, who started as a left-back and emerged as an eccentric winger during his Madrid days.

EA's moneymaking Ultimate Team mode also sees a massive upgrade. The developer hints a 'more social' FUT in FIFA 21 with new co-op gameplay in Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Friendlies.

FIFA's Volta street mode sees a return in this game, with five new locations to be announced from Sao Paulo, Paris, Sydney, Dubai, and Milan.

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who scored 41 goals from all competitions last season, tops the highest-rated players in FIFA 21 with 93 overall ratings. Rivals like Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus (92) followed him, while Jan Oblak, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, and Kevin de Bruyne share the same rating of 91.

FIFA 21 vs. PES Season Update 2021

However, their competitor, Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer series, has adopted a whole new strategy. Instead of releasing a full game, Konami released the 'Season Update' patch for an 'affordable anniversary price.'

PES 2021 Season Update lets players get brand-new kits, players, and updated transfer without paying a full amount for the game. Strangely, their cover star is FIFA 21's highest-rated player, Lionel Messi.

"Currently, we aim to begin testing of our next-gen title sometime in mid-2021, with an estimated release date later in the same year," said the developer team on their official website.

FIFA 21 will be released on Oct 9 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, and Stadia. A FIFA 21 version for PS5 & Xbox Xbox Series X/S will be released at a much later date.

