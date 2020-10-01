Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G Feels Premium but at an Equally Premium Price

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G has just recently been launched with a base price of £699. Compared with its non-5G sibling, it has most of the same specs and features. However, it comes with additional hardware tweaks.

But what makes the 5G version a better choice for most consumers who are looking for a mid-range device? Read on for the details.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G: Quicks specs review

Like most modern phones, this phone really looks sophisticated. It boasts a curved front glass and thin bezels that you'd barely notice were there. The rear camera array is also uncommon when it comes to how the three cameras are placed.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G has a flagship-like feel. Most of the phone's exterior is covered by Gorilla Glass 5. This construction approach provides good protection and a premium feel at the same time. If there's one thing that the Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G stands out, it's its colorway and design. The company's logo can be seen on the polycarbonate back. Once light hits it, it produces a really cool effect.

The smartphone only has a thickness of 7.6mm in thickness and weighs at just 172g. This gives the mobile device a definite premium feel. However, the caveat is that despite its overall appearance, the phone doesn't have any formally certified IP rating. Still the Chinese company claims that its phone has a considerable level of water protection but for most users, they won't really be curious enough to prove if this is true.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G has a microphone on top. The right side houses the power button while the individual volume buttons are located on its left side. The dual-SIM tray, microphone, USB-C port, and speaker can be found on the bottom of the phone.

Oppo's midrange model has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz. This configuration gives the phone's screen a sharp and vibrant display. The screen also responds well to touch-based commands. The display looks very good considering that this is a midrange device.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G comes with two primary security features--its in-display optical fingerprint scanner and face recognition. Between the two, the latter is much faster. It, like its predecessors, primarily sets its sight on hardware. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and up to a whopping 12GB of RAM. The mobile device runs on ColorOS 7.2 that's based on Android 10. Though it doesn't come with Android 11 out of the box, chances are this will be implemented in future updates.

The base Reno 4 Pro had shortcomings when it comes to performance and imaging quality. The 5G-enabled version comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset so we're hoping this could help fix those issues.

