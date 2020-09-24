Samsung One UI 2.5: Surprisingly Better User Experience and Convenience

Samsung One UI 2.5 is the company's latest take on how it further customizes Android to better suit its users. Compared to the previous version, it now offers a handful of design changes and new features that further improve on functionality and overall user experience. So what are its new offerings?

To quickly summarize, gestures can now be used with other launchers. Users can also initiate a YouTube search within the default Samsung Keyboard. The Pro Video embedded within the default camera app allows users to make great videos and the new UI even allows adding an external source for screen recording. If you're a fan of having a portable desktop experience, Samsung DeX can now be used wirelessly.

Samsung One UI 2.5 changes

Camera

There's now Pro Video mode. It's similar to having manual controls when taking photos. This mode allows the user to have granular control to how their devices will tune the different settings to achieve the best video output possible. Samsung One UI 2.5 enables access to better controls when it comes to exposure settings, autofocus, white balance, audio sources, and even more. There's even the option to plug in a USB-C mic to use it as an external audio source. The new update also enables users to use the default 16:9 ratio or alternatively switch to 21:9. There's even support for 8K recording.

Samsung DeX

Samsung One UI 2.5 now makes DeX wireless. Previously, you would need a dock to enable a desktop-like interface once your phone is connected to an external display. Now, wireless connectivity allows DeX to function without the need for cables that are prone to cluttering.

Samsung Notes

This app has undergone quite a huge update. It now has better organization through page numbers. Users also can now highlight phrases by underlining them. You can also draw directly on notes and make annotations directly on PDF files from within the app itself.

Samsung One UI 2.5: Phones to get the update

Samsung's latest update is now ready on the company's Galaxy S20 series. But worry not, if you have an older device, Samsung will roll it out on its Note 10 models and Galaxy S10 variants. Below is the list of devices that will be eligible for the update. It may not be now, but Samsung has committed to a 3-year update support for its newer models.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

