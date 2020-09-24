Tech

Samsung One UI 2.5: Surprisingly Better User Experience and Convenience

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 24, 2020 09:49 AM EDT
Samsung One UI 2.5: Surprisingly Better User Experience and Convenience (Photo : Christian Wiediger)

Samsung One UI 2.5 is the company's latest take on how it further customizes Android to better suit its users. Compared to the previous version, it now offers a handful of design changes and new features that further improve on functionality and overall user experience. So what are its new offerings?

To quickly summarize, gestures can now be used with other launchers. Users can also initiate a YouTube search within the default Samsung Keyboard. The Pro Video embedded within the default camera app allows users to make great videos and the new UI even allows adding an external source for screen recording. If you're a fan of having a portable desktop experience, Samsung DeX can now be used wirelessly.

Read also: Jaybird X4 Goes on Sale at Amazon; Amazingly Cheapest Price Ever

Samsung One UI 2.5 changes

Camera

There's now Pro Video mode. It's similar to having manual controls when taking photos. This mode allows the user to have granular control to how their devices will tune the different settings to achieve the best video output possible. Samsung One UI 2.5 enables access to better controls when it comes to exposure settings, autofocus, white balance, audio sources, and even more. There's even the option to plug in a USB-C mic to use it as an external audio source. The new update also enables users to use the default 16:9 ratio or alternatively switch to 21:9. There's even support for 8K recording.

Samsung DeX

Samsung One UI 2.5 now makes DeX wireless. Previously, you would need a dock to enable a desktop-like interface once your phone is connected to an external display. Now, wireless connectivity allows DeX to function without the need for cables that are prone to cluttering.

Samsung Notes

This app has undergone quite a huge update. It now has better organization through page numbers. Users also can now highlight phrases by underlining them. You can also draw directly on notes and make annotations directly on PDF files from within the app itself.

Read also: iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home Screens

Samsung One UI 2.5: Phones to get the update

Samsung's latest update is now ready on the company's Galaxy S20 series. But worry not, if you have an older device, Samsung will roll it out on its Note 10 models and Galaxy S10 variants. Below is the list of devices that will be eligible for the update. It may not be now, but Samsung has committed to a 3-year update support for its newer models.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Read also: Xiaomi's Rumored 108MP Camera Phone Might Surprisingly be the Company's Cheapest Smartphone

TAG Samsung One UI 2.5, One UI, Samsung One UI, One UI 2.5

Related Articles

The Jaybird X4 wireless earbuds belong to best bunch of running headphones. To sweeten the deal, you can now get them way cheaper than ever.

Jaybird X4 Goes on Sale at Amazon; Amazingly Cheapest Price Ever

The Jaybird X4 wireless earbuds belong to best bunch of running headphones. To sweeten the deal, you can now get them way cheaper than ever.
iOS 14 Widgets have been introduced in Apple’s latest version of its popular mobile device OS. Now, iOS users can use them to customize their Home Screen.

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home Screens

iOS 14 Widgets have been introduced in Apple’s latest version of its popular mobile device OS. Now, iOS users can use them to customize their Home Screen.
Xiaomi's rumored 108MP camera phone could see the light of day sometime in October of this year. All clues point to it possibly being a member of either the Redmi Note 10 series or even the Mi CC series.

Xiaomi's Rumored 108MP Camera Phone Might Surprisingly be the Company's Cheapest Smartphone

Xiaomi's rumored 108MP camera phone could see the light of day sometime in October of this year. All clues point to it possibly being a member of either the Redmi Note 10 series or even the Mi CC series.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Samsung One UI 2.5: Surprisingly Better User Experience and Convenience

Samsung One UI 2.5 is officially here and it brings significant changes to how we interact with our Samsung smartphones. It is still based on Android 10 though, but version 3.0 is already planned once Android 11 rolls out.

SCIENCE

NASA and US Space Force Establish Partnership In "human spaceflight”

NASA and US Space Force have signed a memorandum of understanding. The agreement will have the two entities work together in matters regarding space exploration.

GAMES

Resident Evil 8: Leaks, Returning Heroes, & Everything We Know So Far

Resident Evil 8, or also called Village, is set for an early 2021 release. Here's everything we know so far.

CULTURE

Learn How to Throw a Houseparty

Video chat has never been more popular. It's also never felt particularly spontaneous or organically spur of the moment, with users of many of the biggest services needing to plan their hangouts in advance, share links, or make sure that everyone's devices are supported and ready to go before connecting. These processes can take the fun out of a digital hangout, make it impossible to add additional friends easily, and require tedious additions to software setups to play games or meet new people.

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home screens

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home Screens

Electric flying cars

Electric Flying Cars Fantasy Soon To Be a Reality: GM Explores the Futuristic Market

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Fitbit Sense Review: The Best Fitbit Currently in the Market

Jaybird X4 Goes on Sale at Amazon; Amazingly Cheapest Price Ever

Google's Android 11 is Finally Ready for Download on Newer Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S21 could Possibly Run on a New Exynos Chipset

Samsung One UI 2.5: Surprisingly Better User Experience and Convenience

Real Time Analytics