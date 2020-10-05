Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are here to Immerse Users

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are currently priced at $279.95. Yes, they're a bit on the pricey side considering there are other cheaper alternatives out there but when it comes to most established brands, you get what you pay for. In the case of Bose's true wireless earbuds, you'll definitely be getting plenty.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds general impression

Audio quality on these earbuds is clear and crisp. For such small devices, they deliver rich and deep bass that really complement how the pair delivers superb sound reproduction.

Pairing up Bose's earbuds with your smartphone is also a breeze. It just simply works. Also, they come with Bose's Volume-optimised Active EQ technology. It makes sure all tracks' high and lows get automatically adjusted and boosted to ensure the best listening experience. There's no excessive need to mess around with the settings to get the sound you prefer. You just plug them in your ears.

Noise cancellation is where this pair definitely shines. Most headgears offer good sound reproduction but it is their ability to cancel out noise that makes the listening experience much better. When compared to full-blown over-ear headphones, earbuds often provide minimal noise cancellation. Most of the time, their snug fit between the users' ear canals provide passive noise cancellation. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, despite their relatively small size, can still go toe to toe with many much larger headphones. These true wireless earbuds have excellent noise cancellation features. And these make the overall listening stellar.

There's also a microphone array that picks out your voice whenever you make calls. This array cancels out ambient noise so you'll be clearly heard.

Now surely, noise cancellation isn't something users would always want to be set on active status. That's why Bose included Transparency mode. It lets you listen in on what's happening around you. This one's really helpful when you're about to board a train or cross a bustling street.

Comfort at its best

Wearing ear cans for quite some time can lead to fatigue. This certainly takes away the joy of being able to listen to the complete album of your favorite artist. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, as the name implies, carry comfort and ease of use under their banner. The pair employs soft silicone instead of hard plastic. Regardless of the size of your ears, they'll still be quite comfortable to use.

Bose's true wireless earbuds also have touch controls that are super intuitive. Simply pop a bud out and anything you're listening to pauses.

Before we forget, charging the pair for just 15 minutes gives you a good 2 hours of battery life. Now this is a feature most of us would really appreciate.

