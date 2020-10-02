HP Spectre x360: Amazingly Evo-certified with Other Awesome Features for Everyone

The HP Spectre x360 has a 13.5-inch display. It has a unique 3:2 aspect ratio that, according to HP, offers more vertical viewing space than the traditional 16:9 ratio. The x360 is also the pioneer when it comes to featuring an all-in-one keyboard. This comes with a power, an HP Command Center, a fingerprint reader, a mute mic button, and a new camera shutter.

The HP Spectre x360 is Evo-certified: But what does that mean?

11th-gen Intel Core processors, known as Tiger Lake CPUs, power Evo-certified devices. Having the most recent and powerful generation of Intel's processors means that such devices wake from sleep in less than a second. Like most modern smartphones, these laptops also have fast-charging support. WiFi 6 support is also present and the HP Spectre x360 can last for up to 17 hours unplugged.

Having Evo certification also indirectly means that such devices will be relatively thin without lacking most of the features and hardware mostly found on "thicker" models. Just look for the Evo badge during your next purchase to make sure you're getting a laptop that's equipped with Intel's latest processors.

HP Spectre x360: Quick Specs

For productivity purposes, it comes with Focus Mode whereby background apps that are currently unused are dimmed. There's also a new setting called Auto Color. This automatically switches the screen's color spaces depending on the current content present on the screen.

To further sweeten the deal, the Spectre x360 14 can be bought with an optional OLED display. We know what OLED screens bring to the game. In the case of HP's latest ultraportable, having this option provides a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Colorways available include Natural Silver, Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents, and Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents. Yummy!

Other Evo-certified devices in HP's latest lineup include the ENVY x360 13, the ENVY 13, and the Spectre x360 13. For those who prefer a portable productivity device with cellular connectivity, there is also a Spectre x360 13 that is 5G-capable.

HP Spectre x360 pricing

Both the 14 and the 13 variants of the x360 starts at $1,200. They will be available from the company's US website starting this month. Starting at $900, the HP ENVY 13 can be bought too on HP's US website. Best Buy already sells the HP ENVY x360 13 but it will be listed for about $950 on HP's website a month from now. Saving the best for last, the 5G-enabled version will become available for sale early next year.

During the last month, MSI, Acer, and Dell launched laptops that run on 11th-gen Intel Core CPUs. HP is the most recent company to include itself in list of tech giants that offer the latest and best of what Intel has in store for its fans and customers.

