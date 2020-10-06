Garmin Venu Sq: Superbly Tinier and More Affordable for Everyone

The Garmin Venu Sq takes on a different route when compared to the company's previous offerings of larger and pricier wearables. It may not have all of the top-of-the-line specs you'd expect but for the most part, Garmin made sure it got you covered at less the usual price of a watch that has the company's name attached to it.

Garmin Venu Sq: Quick specs rundown

The Garmin Venu came out last year. If you held back because it was quite too flashy for your preference, the next iteration could be just the one for you. It's light with a compact design. The Garmin Venu Sq also has an easy-to-read LCD touchscreen and comes with blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring. Standard features include NFC, built-in GPS, and HRM. This wearable also features six days of battery life.

The Sq comes only in a 40mm size. Although it has a plastic case that makes it light, personal preference would be a deciding factor here. There are those who prefer aluminum or steel bodies after all. A saving grace is that it has an aluminum bezel around its glass display. If you go for the Garmin Venu Sq Music variant, you can choose among Light Gold, Slate, and Rose Gold. For the standard edition, it comes in either Metallic Orchid, Slate, or Light Gold.

Read also: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Google Chromecast with Google TV: Same Price, Different Awesome Features

The wearable has a 1.3-inch LCD touchscreen. By smartwatch standards, this seems roomy enough. However, going through the menus can, at times, feel quite constrained. Despite this, the display is really crisp that you can clearly see what's on the screen even in direct sunlight. The always-on display feature is available but enabling it will significantly eat up the wearable's battery life.

Speaking of battery life, the Garmin Venu Sq comes with a good one. Many fitness watches and smart watches require their users to charge them every day or two. Garmin's offering stays on for six days. It won't match up with the likes of Huawei's Watch GT 2 with two weeks of battery life but that's like comparing apples to oranges.

Read also: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are Here to Immerse Users

The Garmin Venu Sq falls under the mid-range fitness watch category. And its overall performance makes it a capable contender within this bracket. It may not have a ton of specs especially when it comes to having the latest processors and other bells and whistles. But its price is justifiable for what it can do.

Now for the (quite) sad part. You have access to a paired smartphone's notifications and even do mobile payments via Garmin Pay. However, that's where the extra features reach a dead end. Currently, Garmin's app store isn't something to brag about.

The Garmin Venu Sq is a capable fitness smartwatch. Despite the fact that you have to pay more for onboard music (in the case of the Music Edition) and there's the lack of a barometric altimeter and gyroscope, this wearable still offers quite a really competitive price when compared to what it can do.

Out of the box, you get access to multiple workout options, 24/7 heart-rate tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, detailed fitness tracking, Body Battery energy monitoring, and a Pulse Ox sensor. Partner these with a 6-day battery life and a price tag of $199 and you're set to go with the Garmin Venu Sq.

Read also: SpaceX Unfortunately Stops Attempted Launch of Starlink Satellites