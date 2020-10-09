Top 5 Western Games To Unleash Your Inner Cowboy Like Red Dead Redemption

Like Red Dead Redemption 2, these titles are also a must-have cause they serve the 'Wild West' west era a justice. The era of the American frontier is a historical moment in the world.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, you're Arthur Morgan, a ruthless outlaw with a few moral lines to cross. As the Old West era declines, Arthur must pick his side and choose between his ideal or the gang that raised him.

Without further ado, let's dig into our top five picks of Western games like Red Dead Redemption 2 to unleash your inner cowboy.

Hard West (2015)



Hard West is a Western platformer, tactical game with a plethora of supernatural elements. You take the role of Warren, a half-dead, half-alive gunslinger, and his quest for revenge against those who wronged him.

There are eight unique story-based scenarios; each story gives a unique look into the Old West's supernatural world.

CreativeForge released Hard West in 2015 on Windows & OS X and made it available for Switch in 2019.

Red Dead Revolver (2004)



Before Red Dead Redemption, there was Red Dead Revolver. The 2004 Western action-packed game centers around Red Harlow and his classic story of revenge against bandits who murdered his parents.

Although it wasn't as glorious as Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Revolver was the seed of Redemption. Red Harlow is even mentioned in the game in the form of local folklore.

Rockstar released Red Dead Revolver in 2004 on PS2 & Xbox.

Desperados III (2020)



Desperados III is another tactical game, and it's the newest Western-themed game released to this date.

The prequel to Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive offers five unique playable characters: John Cooper, Doc McCoy, Hector Mendoza, Kate O'Hara, and Isabelle Moreau. Each character brings their unique skillset to the table.

You play first as John Cooper, a bounty hunter thirsty for revenge against Frank, a bandit group leader who killed his father.

THQ Nordic released Desperados III in 2020 on Windows, PS4, and Xbox One.

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (2012)



Call of Juarez: Gunslinger tells the story of Silas Greaves, a Mexican-American legendary bounty hunter, and his classic saga of revenge in the name of blood.

Techland & Ubisoft released Call of Juarez: Gunslinger in 2012 on PS3, Windows, Xbox 360, and Switch.

Red Dead Redemption 1 (2010)



There is no better game to play if you liked Red Dead Redemption 2 than its predecessor, Red Dead Redemption 1. RDR1 picks up what RDR2 has left off.

John Marston, a retired gunslinger, must face the consequences of his life of crime when the FBI & the Pinkerton Detective Agency knock on his door to do them one last favor: take down the rest of his former gang members.

Rockstar released Red Dead Redemption 1 in 2010 on PS3 and Xbox 360.

