8 Easy Steps to Turn Any Laptop Screen Into a PS4 Monitor

Turn your laptop screen into a monitor for PS4? Why not! If you're low on budget, you can turn your laptop screen into a monitor for PS4. Here's how.

Playing PS4 is often associated with big screens and TVs, but the truth is, your 14 to 15 inches laptop monitors will do just fine. It's almost like you're playing on a gaming laptop!

Without further ado, let's dig in. This guide is how to turn any laptop screen into a monitor for PS4.

Tools We Need to Turn Laptop Screen Into A Monitor For PS4

Of course, a PS4, it doesn't matter what type it is.

A laptop with a USB port

A reliable screen capture device with an adaptor

An HDMI cable

A power outlet

A software called OBS (Open Broadcaster Software), which you can download for free legally here. It supports Windows 8, 8.1, and 10, macOS 10.13 and newer, and Ubuntu 18.04 and newer.

Steps

We would love to keep this guide as short as possible, so here's the full round-up.

First, as usual, plug your PS4 into the power outlet.

Second, connect your PS4 to the screen capture device using the HDMI cable. This step is crucial because the line transfers your PS4's graphics data to the screen capture device.

Third, connect your screen capture device to an adaptor. When you purchase a screen capture device, it usually comes with an adaptor that lets you connect to a USB port.

Fourth, plug your adaptor, with a screen capture device connected, into the USB port.

Fifth, open the OBS software. You will see a black screen because your device capture hasn't been connected yet.

Sixth, find a tab called 'Sources' on the bottom left. Click on the multiple (+) icon to add a new source, and click on 'Video Capture Device.' You can also right-click on the blank screen to head over 'Add' and then 'Video Capture Device.'

Seventh, you will see two options now: 'Create New' or 'Add Existing.' If you've connected your screen capture device properly, you'll see an option below 'Add Existing' called 'Video Capture Device.' Click on that.

If you're still unsure, you can double-click on the newly-added 'Video Capture Device' option under the 'Sources' tab to see its properties. If you see your device enlisted instead of 'OBS Virtual Camera' or your laptop's webcam, then you're good to go. If not, click on your screen capture device and press 'Okay.'

Eighth, set 'Resolution/FPS Type' to 'Device Default' for the best performance.

That's all! You should see your welcome PS4 screen on your laptop now. Right-click on the screen and press 'Fullscreen Projector' to get a full-screen view.

Recommended Products

If you're low on budgets, there are plenty of affordable video capture devices out there. Ezcap 261M or Ezcap 265 can give you a full HD resolution, and it doesn't cost an arm and a leg.

If you're looking for a more premium product, try Elgato HD60S+. It costs 179.50 USD, but you can always find quality second-hand products on eBay.

