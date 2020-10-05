Huawei MateBook 14 2020 AMD Review: Amazingly Classy, Powerful, and Feature-Packed

Huawei MateBook 14 2020 AMD is the latest addition to the company's growing line up of laptop devices. Years ago, the tech firm has been constantly etching its mark on the smartphone battlefield. Now, more than ever, Huawei has set its sights on the portable computing market. Let's see what it has to offer.

Huawei MateBook 14 2020 AMD: An overview

There are already versions of the Huawei MateBook 14 2020 that come equipped with a 10th gen quad-core Intel Core-i5 or Core-i7. Now, a Ryzen-powered variant has joined the fray, which makes things more exciting. Users can choose between having a six-core Ryzen 5 4600H or an eight-core Ryzen 7 4800H. Memory options can either be 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 2666MHz RAM while storage options (PCIe NVMe SSD) include either 256GB or 512GB.

It has an awesome metal body that houses lots of connectivity ports and a bright touchscreen display. A USB-C port that supports 65W charging can be found on the left side of the device along with a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. An HDMI port can also be found on the same side. Two full-sized USB-A ports are also located on the right side of the laptop.

The Huawei MateBook 14 2020 AMD has a 14-inch 2160x1440px IPS LCD touchscreen display. The screen too has a 3:2 aspect ratio. This means that compared to other 14-inch laptops with a 16:9 screen, the MateBook 14's screen is larger by 8%. Because the screen is almost edge to edge, the display achieves close to 90% screen to body ratio.

There's also a big 56Wh battery. And the price? Let's just say the Huawei MateBook 14 2020 AMD is really worth considering.

This laptop is thin and light. At just 1.49kg, it's the perfect device that you can easily put inside your bag without adding significant weight or eating up storage space. Currently, it only comes in a single Space Gray colorway but we're hoping Huawei will later on decide to offer other color choices.

The Huawei MateBook 14 2020 AMD has two speakers (each rated at 2 watts). They do the job fine especially when we consider that most modern laptops have the same speaker specs. The only catch though is that they are bottom-firing speakers so they won't offer that "in-your-face" listening experience. But then again, who plays loud media files on their laptops when you can just use a pair of earbuds or a wireless speaker?

The MateBook comes with a full-sized keyboard that runs across the entire width of the laptop. The keys have slightly more travel and are more stable compared to the MagicBook 14's keyboard. Taking a close look at the F row, you'll notice there's also a 720p camera that is hidden under the center-most button. For added security, the power button on the top right of the keyboard also acts as a fingerprint reader.

At a base price of €849, the Huawei MateBook 14 2020 AMD comes equipped with a 6-core Ryzen 5 4600H with 8/256GB of memory. If you're willing to pay for the flagship Ryzen 7 4800H paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, expect to spend up to €1,049.

