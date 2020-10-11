Crash Bandicoot 4: What Experts Have to Say



Crash Bandicoot 4 is unsurprisingly gaining popularity, and here's what journalists and gaming experts have to say.

As usual, the Crash Bandicoot franchise's latest installment takes players on a classic journey of Crash and Coco and their long-running feud against Dr. Neo Cortex. Alongside the single-story campaign, Crash Bandicoot 4 also offers a multiplayer mode for players to challenge their friends or online communities.

Crash Bandicoot 4 is currently sitting well at 83 on Metacritic.



A Bright 8/10

IGN writer Jonathon Dornbush rates Crash Bandicoot 4 an eight out of ten, praising its fully-revamped mechanism, inspiring new levels, and character designs.

"Part of what makes Crash 4's levels both readable and fascinating to explore is the sheer level of detail Toys for Bob was able to cram into them compared to the original trilogy."

Read IGN's full review here.

A Legendary Video Game

Gabriel Fuentes of Generación Xbox crowned the game as 'legendary,' giving it a 9.8 'imprescindible' score.

"Crash Bandicoot arrives spinning and jumping in a new release that solidifies, even more, the great work that Toys for Bob has been doing with its remasters. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time could easily be on the podium of the best of Crash."

Read Generación Xbox's full review here, in Spanish.



Modern Gameplay for Modern Fans

Mike Epstein of GameSpot believes that Crash Bandicoot 4 manages to modernize its gameplay to 'resonate to the new fans' while staying true to the OG PS1 version.

"It impeccably preserves the vibrant look and feel of the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy, while integrating new ideas and platforming possibilities. And like the original Crash games, the hybrid of Crash's old and new ideas will test your platforming skills in interesting new ways."

Read GameSpot full review here.

New Characters and Levels for the Win

According to Stephen Tailby of Push Square, Crash Bandicoot 4 deserves eight stars out of ten. While the writer criticizes its awkward control systems and occasional bugs, new characters & levels do not go unnoticed.

"It might be tough, even a little mean at times, but this is the proper sequel fans have been asking for. With so much to see and do, this is a stylish, confident 3D platformer that brings Crash back at his best."

Read Push Square full review here.



Worth the Wait

Lastly, GamesRadar + gives Crash Bandicoot 4 a great praise, calling it 'the Crash game you've been waiting over two decades to play.'

"This is exactly the sequel I could imagine Naughty Dog wishing it had made 20 years ago, and one that can stand proudly alongside the best of the Bandicoot's back catalogue," Alex Avard wrote and give the game a 4.5 out of 5.

Read GamesRadar+ full review here.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is a platformer game available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

