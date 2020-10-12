FIFA 21 Ratings: 5 Players With Hilariously Low Overalls, Ranked

Sports gaming powerhouse EA Sports claims to have a massive pool of scouts to help develop player ratings in FIFA 21. Some, like Ronaldo and Messi, have become the game's highest-rated players.

However, these next five players are nowhere near them, let alone breaking the top 100 players. They, also known as 'The 47 Club' among fans, are the lowest-rated players in this year's FIFA edition.

Read also: Ghost of Tsushima Saved Files on PS4 Will Be Playable on PS5, Developers Confirm

Song Yue (47, Midfielder, Tianjin TEDA FC)

Song Yue is a 28-year-old midfielder who plays for the Chinese club Tianjin TEDA FC. Although he's a bit of a pacey player, Yue's 46 ratings for dribbling and 32 for finishing have hindered him from being a good midfielder. Song does not even have a real face scan for in game play! Talk about disrespect.

Stand-out attributes: 67 on acceleration and 64 on sprint speed.

Worst attributes: 32 on finishing and 35 on interception

Ben Hough (47, Midfielder, Oldham Athletic)

Oldham Atheltic's youngster Ben Hough made his breakthrough this year with the English League Two side. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for EA's scouting team to give him a fair attribute.

However, the midfielder has a 67 rating potential, which isn't bad for a Championship side, at least.

Stand-out attributes: 66 on balance and 64 on sprint speed

Worst attributes: 38 on composure and 23 on interception

Chen Zitong (47, Midfielder, Shijiazhuang Ever Bright FC)

Another midfielder is here. Chen Zitong, a 23-year old player from Shijiazhuang Ever Bright FC, makes an embarrassing 47 rating in this year's FIFA.

In real life, according to Soccerway, Zitong only has nine appearances to his name since joining the Chinese club in 2018.

Stand-out attributes: 63 on strength and 62 on acceleration.

Worst attributes: 38 on crossing and 32 on finishing.

Read also: iPhone 12 Launch Event: Leaks, Pricing, Specs, and Everything We Know So Far

Imanol Cárdenas (47, Midfielder, Club Bolívar)

Cárdenas is a young midfielder playing for the Bolivian side, Club Bolívar. Unfortunately, La Academia's status as the most successful club in Bolivia could not save him from being one of the lowest-rated players in FIFA 21.

Stand-out attributes: 69 on sprint speed and 75 on balance.

Worst attributes: 41 on dribbling and 26 on finishing.

Ronan McKinley (47, Midfielder, Derry City)

Lastly, we have Ronan McKinley from Derry City FC, an Ireland-based club. The 18-year-old youngster also plays for the Ireland U-17 team. Since promoted to the senior team last year, McKinley has yet to debut with the Candystripes.

However, according to FIFAIndex, McKinley is projected to reach 65 overall ratings. It isn't too bad for a Championship tier team.

Stand-out attributes: 67 on balance and 66 on sprint speed.

Worst attributes: 34 on finishing and 31 on free-kick accuracy.

Read next: Out of Reach: Treasure Royale | Everything We Know So Far