Pokemon Tetris 99 Theme Surprisingly Returns this October: Grab Yours Now!

The Pokemon Tetris 99 theme can finally be once again collected a week prior to the arrival of Pokemon Sword and Shield's latest DLC, The Crown Tundra. Nintendo Switch players can once again battle opponents in Tetris 99 with Pokemon avatars with the goal of "capturing" them all until only one "master trainer" is left.

The game's background will show Galar's Wild Area. All 98 players' boards will look like the different Pokemon that can be found in the more recent Pokemon games. Once you defeat other players, it will look like you threw a Poke ball at them and have successfully captured them.

Tetris 99: Let's get ready to rumble

Tetris 99 is a free online version (as long as you have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription) of the popular tile-matching game. The game, which was developed by Arika and published by Nintendo, includes elements of the battle royale genre where you compete with up to 98 other players. Whenever you complete a row, this sends an attack in the form of "garbage rows" to other players. The objective of the game is to knock every opponent until only one is left.

The game features multiplayer puzzles where up to a maximum of 99 players can simultaneously battle it out with one another. The other 98 players are represented by small grids that are shown on both sides of the main board. Players have the option of either manually targeting individual players or assigning the computer to automatically target other players. The latter will target players based one out of four criteria: those who are about to be defeated, those who have badges, those who are attacking the player, and those who are chosen to be attacked randomly. Players earn badges by knocking out other players. Players will earn in-game experience after every match that's required for them to level up.

Pokemon Tetris 99 theme: How to (easily) earn it

Most Tetris 99 themes are quite easy to unlock and the Pokemon theme is no exception. Players simply have to log in during the event and earn 100 points. Once done, they'll forever have access to the theme for their local copy of the game. To gain access to the event from October 16 to 19, players have to have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

There have been other Tetris 99 themes that Nintendo has been generous enough to give players a second chance at getting this year. These include Luigi's Mansion 3, Ring Fit Adventures, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Previously, the Pokemon Tetris 99 theme appeared during the 9th Tetris 99 Maximus Cup where it had a "Gotta Catch 'em All" motiff. This happened from November 8 to 12, 2019. All Pokemon that appeared in this Tetris 99 Pokemon theme are recurring characters and those that have started showing up in the Pokedex.

