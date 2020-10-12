Android Tablets Below $100: Awesome Value at Just a (Relatively) Low Price

Android tablets below $100 have saturated the market for quite a long time now. At the upmost segment of the tablet market, it's common to see brands like Apple and Samsung competing with one another. Mostly, they'll just be composed of less than ten well-known brands. And they come with hefty prices ranging anywhere from $500 to $1,000.

The game changes once you look at offerings from the mid- to lower-range Android tablets. We've compiled a short list of Android tablets below $100. Sure, they won't be turning heads and won't often have top-tiered specs but then again, you get what you paid for.

Read also: Garmin Venu Sq: Superbly Tinier and More Affordable for Everyone

Android tablets below $100: Four options to choose from

Amazon Fire 7

With up to 512GB of expandable storage this Android tablet also comes with seven hours of battery life. The 7" display has a resolution of just 1024 x 600 but given the price range, that's more than enough to enjoy multimedia content on this device. It gives access to Amazon Alexa via voice control and even comes with dual-band WiFi support.

It may have an updated processor but with just 1GB of RAM, don't expect this tablet will be a powerhouse when it comes to multi-tasking or resource-extensive apps. Also, the front and back cameras only have 2-megapixel sensors.

Vankyo MatrixPad S10

This is one of those Android tablets below $100 that doesn't come with many bloatware that most manufacturers include in their devices. It offers a near-stock Android experience which ensures most of the device's hardware and resources get properly allocated to what is more important-the OS itself and more vital apps.

The S10 has a 10.1-inch display that's really a steal given its sub-$100 price. It comes equipped with 32GB of onboard storage that's more than enough to locally save your favorite videos and other multimedia files. The tablet also has expandable storage via a microSD card slot that supports up to 128GB. The rear shooter features an 8-megapixel camera which isn't stellar, but still does a passable job at snapping pictures. This tablet has an 8-hour battery life that isn't that long enough to last an entire day but do note that again, this tablet has a 10.1" display.

Read also: Huawei MateBook 14 2020 AMD Review: Amazingly Classy, Powerful, and Feature-Packed

Lenovo Smart Tab M8

It's a tablet and also a smart display for Google Assistant. The Tab M8 comes with a charging dock that allows you to turn on the tablet's Google Assistant Ambient View.

There are also two side-mounted speakers with Dolby Atmos features on the tablet. Even if it's docked, the tablet can still fill a small room with quality audio.

Storage option comes with expandable storage that supports up to 1TB. However, it comes with just 2GB of RAM but if you're just looking for a portable (and dockable) multimedia-consumption device, this tablet is more than enough. Also, you might want to look elsewhere if you're looking for a device with slim bezels as this one features a very dated thick-bezeled design.

Amazon Fire HD 8

The Fire HD 8 is one of the best Android tablets below $100. With a display of 8 inches, it comes with 12 hours of battery life. Bearing the Amazon branding, expect that it offers easy access to various Amazon services.

One thing to note though is that since the tablet runs on a modified version of Android, there's no access to Google Play Store. As an alternative, users can use the Amazon App Store or just sideload the Play Store onto the device.

Read also: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are Here to Immerse Users