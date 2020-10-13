The Canon EOS 2000D: Undeniably the Best Starter DSLR for Beginners

The Canon EOS 2000D, otherwise known as the EOS Rebel T7, is a very good DSLR for those who are just beginners when it comes to using a dedicated camera system. There will always be compact camera solutions but at the end of the day, nothing beats a dedicated DSLR system. It replaced the EOS Rebel T6 / EOS 1300D. Given its price slash of 31% during Amazon's Prime Day, this even sweetens the deal.

Canon EOS 2000D: Specs to tempt beginner users

Canon makes various cameras-from entry-level models to top-of-the-line models. The Canon EOS 2000D falls under the entry-level offerings. However, don't be fooled as this camera still packs lots of features. It has a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, which produces very good image quality without the compromise of turning your ISO up to the max.

If you want to go beyond being a smartphone snapper, the Canon EOS 2000D is an excellent option. Aside from its 24.1MP sensor, this camera also comes with an excellent battery life. The system also comes with the ever-reliable EF-S 18-55mm kit lens.

A good thing to note too is that the Canon EOS 2000D is compatible with the company's own extensive range of EF-S lenses. This does not even include third-party alternatives that also offer good bang for your buck.

Given its low price point compared to most bridge cameras and compact camera systems, the 2000D offers users a portal to learn the basics of DSLR photography without having to shelve out too much cash to have the latest and greatest DSLR systems. After all, if you're just a beginner when it comes to DSLR photography, getting the Canon EOS 2000D gives users the chance to experience DSLR photography without having to figuratively break the bank.

Compared to the EOS Rebel T6 / EOS 1300D, the latest version, the EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D, has a newer 24.1MP sensor. It still has the DIGIC 4+ that was the same processor that was used in the Rebel T6 / 1300D. ISO sensitivity stays at 100-6,400, which is further expandable up to 12,800.

On top of these "entry-level" features, the Canon EOS 2000D also comes with Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity. However, there's no Bluetooth Low Energy option, compared to other models likes the EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D.





The camera still has a 9-point AF system while its 3.0-inch display has the same 920k-dot pixel count. Unfortunately, there's no touchscreen functionality. The big picture is compared with the 1300D, the Canon EOS 2000D are quite similar when it comes to physical appearance. This includes their button placements and even their finishes.

A downside though is that the 9-point AF system found in the EOS 1300D is now really dated. Therefore, it's really disappointing to see the same setup found in the EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D.

