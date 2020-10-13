Asus Vivobook 15 F512DA Review: Best Budget Laptop For Students and Writers



Asus Vivobook 15 F512DA is not something you want to miss if you're a student or a writer looking for a budget laptop that still gets the job done.

For only a few hundred bucks, you can get a Ryzen 3 laptop that holds up premium design and hours of usage. Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 versions of this product also come at a slightly higher but reasonable price.



Asus Vivobook 15 F512DA Specification

Processor : AMD® Ryzen TM 3 3200U (also comes in Ryzen TM 5 3500U and Ryzen TM 7 3700U versions)

: AMD® Ryzen 3 3200U (also comes in Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 7 3700U versions) Operating System : Windows 10 Home

: Windows 10 Home Memory : 4 GB DDR4 2400MHz SDRAM Onboard Memory, 1 x SO-DIMM socket for expansion, total up to 12 GB SDRAM

: 4 GB DDR4 2400MHz SDRAM Onboard Memory, 1 x SO-DIMM socket for expansion, total up to 12 GB SDRAM Display : 15.6" (16:9) FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare IPS-level Panel 45 percent NTSC

: 15.6" (16:9) FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare IPS-level Panel 45 percent NTSC Storage : 128GB SATA 3.0 SSD (also comes in 256GB SATA 3.0 SSD variant, upgradable)

: 128GB SATA 3.0 SSD (also comes in 256GB SATA 3.0 SSD variant, upgradable) Keyboard : Illuminated chiclet keyboard

: Illuminated chiclet keyboard Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac)

Bluetooth: 4.1

4.1 Ports : 1 x COMBO audio jack, 1 x Type-A USB 3.0 (USB 3.1 Gen 1), 1 x Type-C USB 3.0 (USB 3.1 Gen 1), 2 x USB 2.0 port(s), 1 x HDMI, and 1 x micro SD card

: 1 x COMBO audio jack, 1 x Type-A USB 3.0 (USB 3.1 Gen 1), 1 x Type-C USB 3.0 (USB 3.1 Gen 1), 2 x USB 2.0 port(s), 1 x HDMI, and 1 x micro SD card Battery : 2 -Cell 37 Wh Battery

: 2 -Cell 37 Wh Battery Dimensions : 357.2 x 230.4 x 19.9 mm (WxDxH)

: 357.2 x 230.4 x 19.9 mm (WxDxH) Weight: 1.5 kg (1.75 kg with battery)

Key Features

The cheapest version of Asus Vivobook 15 F512DA is equipped with Ryzen 3 3200U processor from AMD. On top of that, 4 GB upgradable SDRAM (DDR4), 128 GB upgradeable SSD, and a 15.6-inch display will guarantee you the best writing experience without costing an arm and a leg.

For writers and students who always mobilize, the weight of the laptop does matter. Asus Vivonook 15 F512DA is incredibly light, with only 3.5 lb (1.5 kg). The ultra-slim 5.7mm bezel with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio also gives this laptop a premium look.

If you're also the type who likes to spend the night working on projects, this laptop has a backlit illuminated keyboard. The laptop comes in grey, metal, navy blue, and red colors.

The cooling system, however, is what you may have to worry about. The laptop's fan is located right below the keyboard, almost giving it no space to breathe. However, the EgroLift mechanism adds a two-degree keyboard tilt, giving you a good typing position and your battery a longer life.

Although this isn't exactly a gaming laptop, F21DA can still lift a couple of medium-graphics games like Grand Theft Auto V or the latest Football Manager 2020.

Final Thought and Where to Buy Asus Vivobook 15 F21DA

If you're an on-budget student or writer looking for an affordable laptop that does the job and supports your mobility, this product should be your consideration.

Upgradable SSD, upgradeable RAM, backlit keyboard, and ultra-slim bezel are enough to give you the best writing experience.

However, some issues are still undeniable. Battery life is not so great or terrible either. It's average to mediocre, so you may need to have your power charger ready.

Asus Vivobook 15 F512DA is available on Amazon, eBay, or any trusted Asus retailer nearby.

