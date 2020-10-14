Kamp Koral: Everything We Know So Far About SpongeBob SquarePants' Upcoming Spin-Off

The long-waited SpongeBob SquarePants' spinoff, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, has finally been announced.

Nickelodeon revealed a first-look of SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy, Plankton, and Mr. Krabs exclusively to Variety. The CG-animated series will span in 13 episodes and see a release date in 2021.

Kamp Koral Storyline

Kamp Koral follows 10-year-old SpongeBob and his pals at a sleepover camp. SpongeBob meets Patrick, Squidward, Sandy, Plankton, and Mr. Krab at the 'craziest camp in the kelp forest' in Lake Yuckymuck. Together, they embark on a wild ride of jellyfish-ing, treasure-hunting, and many more.

New characters, Noby and Narlene, will make their debut on this show. Noby and Narlene are two siblings who live in the forest near the camp.

It is likely to be a canon show, given that SpongeBob has never known any of them besides Patrick during his childhood. But, again, it's SpongeBob. When does a thing make any sense in any SpongeBob episode?

Characters & Cast

Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke will reprise their roles as SpongeBob and Patrick, respectively. Rodger Bumpass will be back as Squidward, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy, while Douglas Lawrence Osowski portrays Plankton.

Kate Higgins, known for her works as Sakura Haruno in Naruto, will take the role of Narlene. Carlos Alazraqui (Sponge Out of Water) will also join the cast as Noby.

Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, and Jennie Monica will serve as the series' co-executive producers. They're the veterans of the franchise, having worked for over a decade on SpongeBob and co. The current VP of Nickelodeon, Kelley Gardner, will oversee the production.

Release Date & Where to Watch

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years was supposedly be made available on Nickelodeon last July. Instead, the team announced that it would premier on CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' streaming service, in 2021. ViacomCBS owns Nickelodeon, Paramount, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The rumor of a spinoff had been going on forever. In 2019, Variety reported that a spinoff show is under development.

"That's our Marvel Universe," Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins told Variety. "You have this amazing show that's run for almost twenty years."

Last August, the publishing company also revealed that a comedic 'talk show' program, The Patrick Star Show, is in the works. The series follows Patrick Star and his family à la The Larry Sanders Show and Comedy Bang! Bang!

Since the first episode took off in 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has been a massive part of today's pop culture. Under the guidance of the late Stephen Hillenburg, our favorite sponge has become a worldwide phenomenon. Hillenburg passed away from ALS in 2018.

It's exciting to see what the future holds for the people of Bikini Bottom. Hopefully, Kamp Koral will serve Hilleburg's legacy perfectly.

