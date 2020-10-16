Resident Evil 8: Capcom Reveals Important Plot Points & Enemy Details

Resident Evil 8, also called Resident Evil Village, is on the horizon. Producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Peter Fabiano have recently revealed several essential plot points in an interview.

Speaking to Famitsu, the duo confirmed that a dangerous sect would play an integral part in Village, as Twitter user Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) translated it in a thread. BSAA legend Chris Redfield would be the one who takes Ethan to the mysterious village in the mountain.

Alex Aniel is a gaming industry expert. Aniel spent two years interviewing Capcom staff to tell an insider's story on his RE book, Itchy, Tasty: An Unofficial History of Resident Evil.

More Details On Resident Evil 8

Resident Evil 8 will pick up what the previous RE7 left off with Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield. Ethan and his wife, Mia, lived a quiet life until a familiar face, Chris, knocks on their door again. Plus, the devs promised to bring 'another protagonist,' but who will this person be?

"When we say that, it encompasses the scale of both the villagers and the village itself. The village and villagers have a presence in on par with the protagonists themselves," Aniel wrote.

Speaking of the enemy's details, it's likely that the new Resident Evil game will bring the best experience to the table. As the reveal trailer suggests, it will feature werewolf-looking beastmen who are more than ready to outrun Ethan.

"They can't speak a language, but they do behave like a pack/swarm and can even wield weapons," Aniel added.

There's also a villager wearing a trench coat who is seemingly selling an item to Ethan, the same practice as in Resident Evil 4. Although the producers declined to validate the merchant's appearance, they did confirm that Ethan's life would depend on this person.

Read the full thread below to find more information.

This week's issue of Famitsu (10/29) features a bit of new information regarding Resident Evil: Village. Details translated into English in this thread: pic.twitter.com/fSMEIM0rXP — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) October 14, 2020

Resident Evil's 25th-Anniversary Project

RE8 is a part of Capcom's 25th-anniversary project of the Resident Evil franchise. A CGI series featuring Leon and Claire titled Infinite Darkness & a live-action series of Albert Wesker's young offsprings are coming in 2021.

Besides those, a reboot film of Resident Evil is in development as Constantin Film confirmed. The seventh movie of Resident Evil will star familiar faces: Claire, Jill, Chris, Albert Wesker, Leon, and William Birkin.

"With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them," said writer-director Johannes Roberts, as reported by Deadline.

Resident Evil 8, also titled Resident Evil Village, is coming in 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. A PS4 and Xbox One versions are rumored to be in development.

