Samsung Galaxy S21 & S21 Ultra Are Coming In January 2021, Reports Say

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra or S30, the new Samsung Galaxy S phones, are coming sooner than expected.

Trusted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as @OnLeaks on Twitter, recently took to Twitter & Voice to reveal the phone's design. The phone comes with a 6.2-inch display, a reliable selfie camera, and a slimmer bezel than Galaxy S20. The Ultra version, however, will embrace a screen between 6.7 and 6.9 inches.

"As for the dimensions, the device measure approximately 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm (10.8mm, including the camera bump)," Hemmerstoffer wrote on his Voice profile.

The phone will also come with S-Pen support, although the S21 Ultra doesn't have a dedicated slot for the S-Pen in the frame's bottom edge.

"Unfortunately, I don't know the exact purpose of each lens yet, but recent rumors suggest that the Galaxy S21 Ultra could sport two Telephoto/Periscope lenses. Alongside them are expected to be wide and ultra-wide lenses," he added.

"Interestingly, unlike for the Galaxy S21, Samsung has moved the flash into the huge camera bump," he ended. The camera bump takes almost one-fifth of the phone, making it even more significant than the current iPhone 11.

In a separate leak, Hemmerstoffer reveals that the phone is set to see the market in January 2021. It is six weeks earlier than the planned date.

There are no more details regarding the price and the phone's inner specification. However, to put things into perspective, the cheapest Galaxy S20 started from $1,000 upon its release, as Android Central reported. Given that the Galaxy S21 will be a slightly upgraded version of the phone, it's safe to assume the same price.

Previously, as Android Central reported, the self-proclaimed 'Professional Time Traveller' has a solid track record within the Android online community. His Twitter page owns a blue tick verified badge, and he has 116.7K followers up to this writing.

Read Hemmerstoffer's full leak here and here. Watch its 360 videos here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Apple iPhone 12

Given that these two high-end phones are hitting the market near, it'll be interesting to see how the classic Apple vs. Samsung battle will pan out this year. Can Samsung steal Apple's reign this year? Only time will tell.

On the other hand, Samsung's number-one fierce rival, Apple, has just revealed its newest iPhone 12 this month. The phone comes in three editions, Mini, original, Pro, and the Max Pro version. Each version supports the latest 5G technology, dual-camera, and the Super Retina XDR feature.

The original iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will respectively start from $799 and $1,099, with a pre-order option begins on October 16 to 17. The 'Mini' and 'Pro Max' versions are coming later in November. Read the full specification and price listings here.

Are you team Samsung or team Apple?

