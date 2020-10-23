Major Security Threats That Small Businesses Face

Small businesses suffer more consequences than their more established counterparts in the event of a data breach. In today's world of data-driven operations, being locked out of your own data can cripple your activities and take a massive toll on your reputation. This is why you need a robust cybersecurity strategy to keep you protected from individuals with malicious intent. Below we have provided insights into five of the most common types of cyber threats for small businesses and what to do to ensure your safety:

1. Insider database attacks

A whopping 50% of IT experts reckon databases are the most vulnerable IT component, ahead of mobile devices, file servers, and cloud apps. Of interest is that many of them fear insider threats than they fear outsider attacks as the former is harder to prevent.

As a business owner, it is worthwhile to invest in a database that has been built with your data security in mind, such as PostgreSQL. You should know how to use the many PostgreSQL security hardening features that come with the DBMS before getting into the implementation phase.

2. Phishing attacks

Phishing is the most common type of cyber threat small businesses face. It occurs when an outsider lulls a business employee or network user into opening a malicious link or downloading a malicious file, or providing access to business data. Since phishing attacks target humans rather than technological weaknesses, they are very difficult to combat. Your best bet is to ensure your workforce is aware of this threat and are wary of emails from unknown sources.

3. Malware

Businesses of all sizes have found themselves on the receiving end of malware attacks. A malware attack is a malicious code that a hacker uses to access a network and steal or encrypt data. Small businesses face a significantly higher risk of these threats as they are more likely to adopt BYOD strategies or hire amateur IT experts.

You can ward off malware attacks by ensuring all devices accessing your network are protected and known; implementing measures that prevent employees from visiting malicious sites; and educating users on the existence of malware attacks and ways to avoid them.

4. Password snooping

If someone gets hold of your device and application authentication credentials, they can access your network disguised as one of your employees. The use of weak passwords is a common culprit behind this kind of intrusion. Short and easily memorable passwords are easier to guess, and someone can easily tell what you just entered if they saw you type the password. Strong passwords are long and made up of numbers, special characters, and letters, both in upper and lower cases. If possible, your password character combination shouldn't make any sense at all to an outsider.

Endnote

The effectiveness of your cybersecurity strategy is partly dictated by your knowledge of potential threats. The above are four of the most common types of attacks for small businesses. Ensure to involve a cybersecurity expert when formulating a defense strategy against them.