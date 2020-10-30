Farmer's Life: This Unique Indie Game Takes You to a Hard Life of a Farmer

Farmer's Life is a unique, brand-new upcoming indie game by Free Mind and PlayWay SA. It takes you on the hard-knock life of a farmer filled with stench, filth, and hard work.

In Farmer's Life, you take the role of Kashmir, an Eastern-European old bachelor, alcohol addict, and farmer. Kashmir wakes up at his ranch every morning, and it's up to you to make him a model citizen farmer or another drunken master.

So, besides simulating the life of a farmer, what does this upcoming indie game offer?

Read also: Facebook Scandal: Tech Giant to Face Legal Problem Following Cambridge Analytica Leak

Premise and Features

In smoothly and well-rendered graphics, Farmer's Life gives an immersive look at a farmer's life. You are the manager of your supplies: chickens, cows, eggs, and animals are worth keeping. Your farm is now your homestead.

Learn your survival way. Wildlife creatures are more than eager to threaten your life and the land you're working on. Besides, uncertain environments like harsh snow and endless storms are ready to make your tasks much more difficult. Countless dangerous wild animals are the uninvited guests you may have to be alerted of.

As seasons go by, and so do your resource. Sow, harvest, feed, and slaughter your way up to the top tier of farming. To deal with rough terrain and freakish weather, fertilize and irrigate your field to ensure the best product coming out of it.

Although the outer world outside your farm is dangerous, there is always fun beneath it. When you're bored, you can still explore the world with your limited tools and learn about the countryside.

Socializing with fellow countrymen is one of the most pivotal aspects of the game. Make friends, but you also have to be alert for the fake ones.

Mess with the gameplay - It's up to you how you will lead Kashmir's life. Will he become a model farmer or another drunkard?

It's up to you how you will lead Kashmir's life. Will he become a model farmer or another drunkard? Take care of the farm - Farm and develop your homestead. There is always something to do on the farm.

- Farm and develop your homestead. There is always something to do on the farm. Explore the world - Outside the farm is where the danger lies, but also fun. Go ahead!

- Outside the farm is where the danger lies, but also fun. Go ahead! Learn about the countryside - Mapping of the stereotypical country will impress every city guy and show how unpredictable it can be living on the farm.

Check out the full trailer here.

Read also: Microsoft Teams Sees Record High of 115 Million Daily Users Amid Current Pandemic

Release Date, Price, and Available Platforms

PlayWay and Free Mind are yet to announce Farmer's Life release date, but the game is now available for you to wishlist on Steam.

Farmer's Life is only available on PC, but it doesn't cost you an arm and a leg to play it. An Intel Core i5 laptop with NVidia GeForce GTX 750 graphics card and DirectX Version 10 will hold up the job just fine.

However, to ensure the best performance, an Intel Core i7 processor is necessary.

To support the developer's project, head over to the game's official KickStart webpage here.

Read also: Halloween Sale: Humble Bundle and Epic Games Are Cutting Prices for These Blockbuster Games.