Bestselling VR Game Thief Simulator, Now Available on Steam and VR

Thief Simulator from PlayWay SA, the number one bestselling VR game on Steam last year, is back. This time, devs present the game in a brand new engine, with a thoroughly revamped mechanism and content.

As the game title suggests, Thief Simulator takes you on a dangerous adventure as a handy and skillful thief. To dominate the game, you have to maximize your use of resources while keeping your eyes peeled on your surroundings.

Oh, did we also mention that the game supports VR headsets?

What else does this game offer? Let's dig in.

Read also: GameStop Hosts TikTok Contest, Gives Away 10 Additional 'Labor Hours' as Prize to Employees

Thief Simulator: Features and Whatnot

To bring the best experience in the world of thieves, Thief Simulator lets you free-roam the neighborhoods to spot potential targets. You will need to observe them and gather as much information as possible.

To help you with stealing, you will need hi-tech gear and equipment. That said, you will have to work your way up from scratch and get small sums of money to invest in some burglar equipment.

Looking around for useful items can be handy, and it also saves you a lot of money. As you prepare for the loot, analyze the surroundings to prevent unnecessary noises or guests.

Good thieves have to be quick, handy, and alerted. Gather as many goods as possible before the time runs out, or you will be warned. To help you navigate the night, the game gives you a flashlight, but it's worth noting that such things may draw the police's attention towards you.

Once the police or the house owners are on you, you can either play a hide-and-seek game and wait for things to get clear, or you can leave the loots and run as fast as possible.

Although the game starts slowly, it's met with mostly positive reviews from users.

Read also: Ubisoft: The New Avatar Game, Far Cry 6, and Rainbow Six Quarantine Launch Delayed Until 2022

Supported Systems and Minimum Requirements

Thief Simulator is available on PC, and it supports VR headsets.

To run Thief Simulator on a decent framerate, you need at least 8GB RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750. For a much better experience, an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 are necessary.

However, the game's VR version requires a lot better device. 12 GB of RAM, Intel Core i5-7600, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 are the minimum requirements. To hold up the job well, an Intel Core i7-9700K processor, 16 GB RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 are what the devs recommend.

Are you ready to feel the thrill of the world of thieves in a unique way? Purchase the PC version through Steam here and the VR version here.

Read also: Facebook Scandal: Tech Giant to Face Legal Problem Following Cambridge Analytica Leak