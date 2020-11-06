Resident Evil Developer Capcom Gets Hacked In Cyber Attack

Capcom, the home of Resident Evil, was attacked in the latest cybersecurity concern. Luckily, no customer information was harvested.

In a recent report, the devs details that the company's email and file servers experienced issues from unauthorized access by a third party on November 2.

"The company has confirmed that this was due to unauthorized access carried out by a third party," the statement reads. The publisher has also 'halted some operations of its internal networks as of November 2.'

Capcom has apologized since then and reassured that no customer information was leaked during the attack. The company's website and online game servers are also working correctly.

What's the Next Move?

However, Capcom is consulting with higher authorities, and the investigation is now underway.

"The company will continue to offer relevant updates as the facts become clear, via its websites and other means."

Capcom is yet to announce the next step regarding the issue, although Mr. X's busting through the walls while the attackers are on their action seems like a justified mean.

This is not the first time a major game publisher experienced a cyber attack. Earlier this week, the BBC suggested that Ubisoft's Watch Dogs: Legion might have been hacked. The game's source code was reportedly stolen and leaked online.

Ironically, Watch Dogs: Legion is a game about hacking. Ubisoft is yet to make a statement but is aware of such an issue. An ongoing investigation by the team will crack a potential data security incident.

The Future of Capcom

Capcom is home to Street Fighter, Mega Man, Resident Evil, Dead Rising, and many others.

Luckily, the attack did not severely affect the company as Capcom is gearing up for 2021, the Resident Evil franchise's biggest year.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Capcom's Resident Evil: Village is coming in the first half of 2021. A remake of Resident Evil 4 is rumored to be in the works.

These two aren't the only Resident Evil titles in development. Netflix and TMS Entertainment are producing the CGI series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, coming in 2021. Another title, which focuses on Albert Wesker's youth offsprings, is also coming in the same year.

Last October, Constantin Film, the franchise holder of Resident Evil movies, announced a full cast for its upcoming reboot movie. Starring Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield and Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, the movie sets in 'the fateful night in Raccoon City in 1998.'

There will be one game, one rumored remake, two series, and one movie of Resident Evil. 2021 will definitely be a good year for the fans.

