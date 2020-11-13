TikTok Ban Update: US Commerce Department Issued Further Delay

TikTok is here to stay, and it's here to keep dancing. The US Commerce Department has recently lifted the ban, which was due on Thursday night.

As the BBC reported, the court has granted ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the platform, to restructure everything in order to meet the legal requirement in the United States. The decision is "pending further legal developments."

ByteDance has a new deadline coming next December.

Back in September, ByteDance announced a perplexing deal with Walmart and Oracle to meet the Trump administration's order. The president wanted ByteDance to sell some of its assets to a US company, now called 'TikTok Global.'

President gave his' blessing,' but the deal was hijacked by the Chinese government. All storage, server, headquarters for US customers will be based in the US.

Bloomberg's report reveals that the new HQ would be based in Texas and hire up 25,000 people and contribute $5 billion to the US economy.

"We are pleased that the proposal by TikTok, Oracle, and Walmart will resolve the security concerns of the US Administration and settle questions around TikTok's future in the US," a spokesperson told The Verge.

TikTok vs. Trump

President Trump believes that TikTok has been selling data from the US customers to the Chinese government, albeit no fact-based. The platform has been used to support actions, including the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd's death last May.

Trump launched an executive order against TikTok and WeChat following national security concerns. Last year, the US Army banned users from using the platform.

TikTok denied the allegation and clapped back by filing a lawsuit against the president.

TikTok has amassed over 100 million downloads in the United States alone. This news should be a massive relief for them and the other 800 million active users worldwide. Datareportal reported in 2020 that it is the most downloaded app on the Apple App Store, followed by YouTube and Instagram.

TikTok supports 39 languages, which spread across 154 countries.

ByteDance acquired Musical.ly, which explains why the app is so popular among teen and young adult users.

TikTok Ban

The United States is not the only nation to plan on banning TikTok.

Following political tension between the Chinese and Indian governments, TikTok and dozens of Chinese apps have been banned in India last June. An ongoing military standoff between the two countries at the Sino-Indian border has escalated into a cyberwar between the two heavyweights in Asia.

Before its ban, TikTok had 119 million active users in India.

As Trump's administration comes to an end, it's safe to say that TikTok lives for another day in the US.

