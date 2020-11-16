Rambo Joins the Rumble: Stallone-Gunn Connection Confirmed in The Suicide Squad

The upcoming DC movie The Suicide Squad just got more jampacked after landing another powerhouse in the form of John Rambo himself, Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone after the film's director James Gunn shared in an Instagram post a picture of him and Stallone himself last November 15.

On his post, Gunn captioned by showing his appreciation to Stallone, stating his praise for the Rambo star as an "amazing actor", calling him as his friend and then confirming that he enjoyed his work with Stallone in The Suicide Squad movie.

The post earned thousands of likes and comments, including a reply from Stallone who returned the favor by referring to Gunn as an "amazing director", and also calling him as the "Paramount of compliments."

Stallone-Gunn tandem

The two first teamed up in DC's rival franchise Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, with Gunn directing and Stallone played as "Stakar Ogord", or known in the comics Starhawk- the leader of what is called the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" — the Ravagers.

Yet there is no role or character Stallone will play being disclosed by Gunn or other sources. But speculations are starting to rise on to who might it be. IGN writer Matt Fowler guessed a voice role for Stallone, portraying either Weasel or King Shark-both DC supervillains.

Joining Stallone in the cast of The Suicide Squad are the movie's first installment stars Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn- the intern psychiatrist turned psycho assistant to The Joker after being manipulated by the supervillain and becoming one of the original members of the Suicide Squad, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, the commander and member of the army handling the Suicide Squad in high-risk missions for the US government; and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, the Australian thief who, with the name himself, is known for using deadly boomerangs, and also an original member of the Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad 2.0

New stars and characters for the film are also announced, and if not all, but most of them are new members of the Suicide Squad. Idris Elba will play Bloodsport, a mercenary who shot Superman with a Kryptonite bullet; Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, a villain with telekinesis and mind control; Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., who uses his detachable arms as weapons.

Also among the cast are David Dastmalchian as the Polka-Dot Man, a criminal known for wearing polka-dots designed suit that turns into gadgets; Michael Rooker as Savant, a computer hacker; Flula Borg as Javeelin, a former Javeelin throwing athlete who became a criminal and uses spear-like weapons; and Pete Davidson as Blackguard- a mercenary criminal.

The former "face" of the World Wrestling Entertainment or WWE and now turned Hollywood star John Cena is also a part of the movie. He will play as the Peacemaker, a superhero that is wiling to achieve peace at any costs. The WWE star describes his character as somewhat a counterpart to Marvel's Captain America, but more of a "douchey" and "ruthless" mannered hero. He is likely believed to be the new Suicide Squad's adversary. The Peacemaker will also have a titular series of its own to be shown in HBO Max in 2021, with Cena portraying the character and Gunn also writing and directing the series.

The new Suicide Squad movie is expected to hit theaters in August 2021.

