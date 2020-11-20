Volvo Steps up their 'Game': Now Incorporates Virtual Reality on Car Development

Swedish automotive company and car developer Volvo is stepping up their game to create safer cars as they are now incorporating video game technology, primarily the virtual reality (VR) technology in the process.

The car developer company's engineers and mechanics stated that they have greatly seen the newly developed simulator's advancement and innovative vitality and essentialness in the process of creating their new cars. With the concept of video games, for not just its entertainment value that they really appreciate, but how it really caters the experience of simulating cars as if they were really driving and moving the model cars undergoing the developing process.

A process heavily involved on the development of the simulator is the deeply calculated programming of it. Luckily, being as calculated thoroughly, the engineers held on a worldwide, real and genuine positive response after going through test drives that provided results rooted with safety measures.

The simulator setup consists of three main aspects: the Varjo Mixed Reality Headset, a full body covering Teslasuit, and the universal Unity game simulation engine.

The Varjo Mixed Reality Headset is used to see and enter the virtual world on the game-like experience. The automotive company was provided support and assistance by renowned virtual and mixed reality technology company Varjo. Based in Helsinki, Finland, they took the chance to help Volvo come up with the high definition and quality technology equipped in the Varjo XR-1 Developer edition headset. The headset can show Unity game engine's mixed and virtual reality into the highest definition level of resolution possible.

The Teslasuit on the other hand may not provide visual aspects and experiences, but it serves as the main component that integrates developed motions and forces that may occur during the test drive. Testers can feel like they are going to crash on to something, or bumps or other occurrences with the guarantee of no physical harm involved.

The haptic suit also provides the capability to examine vital signs or physiological aspects, such as heart rate, on how it would be if stress is applied to it. This part is helpful for Volvo to learn different new things to further ensure the safety of their automobiles.

The "world" or reality setting of the simulation is made possible by the latest real-time 3D software from Unity, the famous game development engine widely used all around the world. Unity was used in some of the world's most popular games, may it be 3D or 2D, or any genre.

The reality that was made through Unity by Volvo designers resulted in different environments and settings, including objects and accurate 3D designs of the car models by Volvo. All of those could be placed on an environment that the user would want to select. It includes weather, and different light levels depending on the preferred location of the tester.

In time technologies like this could come around on a more common scale, but Volvo has proven to be one of its pioneers. New models such as 2021 S90 of the famous Sedan series will make its debut come next year and fans may just got more into it with the simulator's introduction to the public.

