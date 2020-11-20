Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Leaks Give Closer, In-Depth Look

Leaks surrounded social media on Thursday as CAD files of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra surfaced the net, and now a closer and more in-depth look is upon us.



Galaxy Ultra is a part of the much-anticipated Galaxy S21 series comprised of the leaked version (which is the highest labeled based on specs), regular Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S21 Plus.

CAD renders for the regular Galaxy S21 was also leaked on an earlier date by the press. But unlike the newer leaks, it confirms that the regular Galaxy S21's renders are official press renders, signaling that probably official specs of the phone were already out in the market. It shows a 6.2-inch FHD+LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4000mah battery pack, 12 MP primary sensor camera, 12 MP ultra-wide sensor camera, and a 64 MP telephoto sensor.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with a Green Screen? You're Not the Only One

The CAD files that were leaked on a later date and remain unconfirmed if it is official, however, features Galaxy S21 Ultra's front side. As per the leaks, a curved Infinity-O display is equipped with Galaxy S21 Ultra, compared to the other versions in which the Galaxy S21 will feature a flat Infinity-O display.

Curved displays have tendencies of bringing a more high-definition graphics display just like in the PC monitors, wherein monitors with curved screens are more used with software and programs that deal with high graphics such as video games, the Adobe Premiere, Adobe After Effects, and other video and animations editing applications.

ALSO READ: 3 Best 5G Phones 2020 and Guide on Choosing Your Internet Provider

The side parts are also seen, giving us a thin body look (around 7-8mm). Another major highlight is the phone's narrow chin or bezels. The leaked renders give a more modern look impression for the phone. It has the new USB-C port, which is the new trend of input ports today.

The Rumored Inside Parts Also Impresses

The internal parts might be as interesting as the external parts as well. The battery pack is said to have a 500mah battery and a 108MP ISOCELL sensor.

It is also reported that Galaxy S21 Ultra might have the LTPO technology that could provide a 120Hz refresh rate, along with an HM3 sensor and 2K display. Combined with the curved Infinity-O display, this phone is really something to look forward to in terms of graphics. Watching videos and playing games could be an engaging experience for its future users.

Although there are rumors spread that it may compete with Xiaomi's Mi 10 that surprised fans and users with its historic 144Hz display. Another phone with such a display and refresh rate might be remarkably interesting, knowing Samsung's success in the mobile phone industry today is unwavering.

Samsung is well-known throughout the globe for bringing high class and technology defining smartphones and tablets to the planet. Even from the Champ series up to today's Samsung series phones, which includes the Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, Galaxy A, Galaxy M, and Galaxy Note series, they always bring a fresh experience to their fans users on their new releases.

ALSO READ: Sony Xperia 5 II: A Very Capable and Awesome Phone for Today's Mobile Computing Tasks