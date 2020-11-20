You're Not the Only One Who Feels YouTube Ads Have Been Getting Worse

In a new update to its terms and conditions, YouTube blatantly states that creators who are not a part of its partnership program won't receive a single dime, although ads will still swarm their videos.

YouTuber Cody Johnson shares a screenshot of the agreement on Twitter, which reads that YouTube would still roll out ads on channels that are not a part of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP).

"Since you're not currently in YPP, you won't receive a share of the revenue from these ads," it reads.

That said, small-time creators who are not even eligible for the partnership program would suffer. Their videos will still be swarming with ads, even though they do not receive a single penny from it. Viewers will now see these ads more frequently, way more than they currently do.

It's ironic because YouTube, which now owns by Google, generates over $15 billion last year yet refused to pay anything to creators who don't even want to have their videos flagged with ads. Ads and Music and Premium subscriptions are only a few ways to name.

Check out the simplified detail here.

How YouTube Ads Keep Getting Worse

YouTube started as a content creator-friendly platform. When it began peaking in the early 2010s, independent creators like PewDiePie, NigaHiga, Smosh, and many others, rose to their momentum.

Unfortunately, the older it gets, YouTube continues to announce working on algorithms that make it harder for content creators to strive. YouTube videos keep getting longer, meaning more ads, more views, and more revenue; hence, you see clickbait-natured ads about a simple piece of information but ranges from 10 to 11 minutes.

Uploading daily content also gives you a huge boost to be featured on the discovery or trending page.

What It Means for Small Creators

For small-time content creators, Adsense revenues do not leave them with big bucks in the bank. Some opted to switch off the option and let their content quality speaks for itself, but it's now gone.

YouTube Partner Program, which launched during Google's acquisition in 2006, requires a channel to have more than 1,000 subscribers and amass over 4,000 hours of people watching in a year. This number is almost impossible to achieve in a short period for small-time, low-budget independent creators.

Despite the community's backlash, it's highly unlikely that YouTube will step up and change its policies. At least, if you're going to squeeze every single penny from small channels, who do not want it, by the way, why don't you offer them a few incentives?

Although they may get an income in another form, like viral recognition, exposure does not pay the bills.

