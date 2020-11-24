Deadpool 3 Lands Bob Burgers' Sister Tandem of Writers for Upcoming MCU Arrival

Deadpool 3 - the expected third installment to the Deadpool movie franchise originally from the 20th Century Fox movie studios now finds a new home with its original comic based movie studios, Marvel, and has taken a huge step for its development - the famed Molyneux sisters tandem will now spearhead co-writing the film featuring the satirical, R-rated comedic hero for its debut at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Marvel studios and the star and producer of the movie itself, actor Ryan Reynolds who portrayed the character of Deadpool in the first two movies under 20th Century Fox that he will now continue for the MCU were reported to tap the services of sisters Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux, who became famous with their fun, satirical and creative screenwriting of American animated sitcom Bob's Burgers by Fox Broadcasting Company.

The sitcom where the Molyneux sisters has been known for that first aired on 2012 is widely known for its wicked, comedic yet satirical and punchy take on ordinary and day-today lives, as well as misunderstandings, issues and problems commonly experienced in American households, families, and their other acquaintances that the characters have met along the way.

The sitcom has been nominated for various award giving bodies for television throughout the years, and won in some, including the Outstanding Animated Program wherein the show was nominated for seven consecutive times, and won the award in 2014 and 2017.

With the sister tandem behind Bob's Burgers' screenplay success arrival on the MCU is now set, the new Deadpool movie might be more explicit, laughter loaded and satirical than it was before. This may be Marvel Studios' very first PG-13 movie, with almost all the past films from the MCU did not go as the same brutality and absurdness of the first two Deadpool installments under its past movie studios.

Although reports also say that the new and upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could also give a first to the MCU as its debut horror/thriller/scary film, yet no specific movie rating for the film was given.

The Arrival of X-Men Could be Near

The Deadpool sequel also gives hope for the arrival of the X-Men in the MCU, in which the masked-hero is deeply affiliated with. The so-called mutants could be integrated through a big movie set for the introduction of the famed Marvel faction but a newcomer to the MCU (except for Quicksilver who used to be a part of the Avengers in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015, and was also portrayed by 20th Century Fox in most of their X-Men films by another actor), or a slow build-up wherein mutants could be inserted and featured either one by one, or by a fewer members or groups on a batch-set appearances.

The MCU is very well known for a gradual build-up and introduction of new characters for their cinematic universe, such as how they introduced their existing heroes all throughout their roster of movies. Just like how Black Widow was first introduced in Iron Man 2, and Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Deadpool 3 could also feature some mutants from the comics that were also bannered on the past X-Men movie franchise, like Professor X, Magneto, or The Wolverine to name a few. Past Deadpool also included appearances of some mutants, such as Colossus, Firefist, and Warhead.

