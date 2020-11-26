PlayStation Plus Adds Three Games for December; Available for Both PS4 and PS5

PlayStation.Blog revealed the upcoming games for their PlayStation Plus subscription for December to wrap up the PlayStation games released for 2020.

The games mentioned in the announcement will all be featured on the gaming giant's paid subscription service for the whole duration of the coming month of December, from December 1 up to January 4 of the next year.

The games that will be added are Worms Rumble, Rocket Arena, and Just Cause 4.

Worms Rumble is the latest addition to the renowned Worms franchise. The turn-based artillery game would now be played on a different scale, on a 32-player cross-platform arena that was described by PlayStation themselves as "intense and real-time."

The game adapts the newest trend of deathmatch and battle-royal genres of games, where weapons, such as the Bazooka and Shotgun could be utilized to defeat opponents as all players will enter the arena all at the same time. Limited-time events would also be featured in the game, and aspects being catered by most online-based games today like daily challenges, seasonal events ad community collaborations.

ALSO READ: A November to Remember: Best Console Games Worth Your Time this Holiday Season





Final Strike Games developed, and Electronic Arts published game Rocket Arena that was released originally on July 14, 2020 will also join the games to be featured on the PlayStation Plus subscription this December. The 3 versus 3 first-person shooter (FPS) online game is regarded as "explosive", as the game features fantastic heroes with distinctive rockets and also has the ability to rule the arena.

The players' abilities would be measured on their in-game skills to kill enemies and to survive the battles that would occur. Characters rely on their capability to time their dodges, lead the targets, create game-defining strategies based on the player's squad, and try out in-game items such as the Rocket Magnet, Trip Mine, and speed boost that may somewhat change the course of the game after being used. The game is also said to have in-game skins and items that could be used to customize a character's looks and outfit.

Last but not the least is Just Cause 4, an action-adventure game by the renowned Square Enix - the creators of the classic Final Fantasy franchise of games. It was released originally in 2018. The fourth installment of the Just Cause series all in all brings an action-packed and open-world experience. The game features the character of Rico Rodriguez while being equipped with a variety of weapon and vehicle choices.

Just Cause 4's game environments were also stated. With the story mainly set in Solis, a fictional South American country, biomes of different types could be explored, such as rainforest, desert, and snowy mountain peaks. It serves as a sequel to Just Cause 3 that was released in 2015.

PlayStation Plus is both available for the PS4 and the newly launched PS5. The announcement by Sony was made in line with the current trend of PS5 today, as demand heavily rises and stocks continue to see a shortage of the console itself.

ALSO READ: Xbox Executives and Fans Hope For Series X/S Immediate Availability