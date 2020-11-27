Disney World to Develop New Train Station That Would Be Connected to the Orlando Airport

Another major addition for Disney's establishments will commence through as a new train station will be made that would eventually connect Disney theme parks in the Walt Disney World Resort to the Orlando airport.

It was announced that the train station would be developed in partnership with Brightline, the privately-run, inter-city rail route that connects Miami and West Palm Beach in Florida. The agreement between the two separate companies was settled, with the latter set to spearhead the build-up and development of the train station, which would be set at Disney Springs, the outdoor complex surrounding the Walt Disney World Resort.

The announcement made by Disney indicates that Disney Springs would then be connected to the well-known landmarks and places across the state of Florida, including the Orlando International Airport, Fort Lauderdale, the West Palm Beach, and the city of Miami.

The development of the train station would serve as a key factor not just for the tourists and residents nearby, but also for the staff, crew and people working on the vicinities of Disney Springs. Yet the complex comprised of the different outdoor establishments, restaurants, and the overall entertainment complex is technically not integrated with the theme parks and water parks currently residing near the Disney Springs. But Disney's transportation system goes all around the whole Disney World vicinity, and people can use it freely.





The World of Disney

Disney Springs currently has four theme parks and two water parks. The four theme parks are the Magic Kingdom that was opened in 1971, the Epcot that was established in 1982, the Disney Hollywood Studios which opened in 1989, and the Disney's Animal Kingdom in 1998. The two water parks are the Disney's Typhoon Lagoon that opened in 1989, and the Disney' Blizzard Beach in 1995.

But due to the pandemic brought upon by the COVID-19, the theme parks eventually closed since March of this year. Now, the four theme parks re-opened, with strict COVID-19 standards and measures being imposed for the guests and visitors of the parks. The two water parks, however, still remain closed.

Guests and visitors ages 2 and above are required to wear face masks or face coverings. They also need to secure a theme park reservation in advance prior to their arrival at the theme park, and a valid park admission for the same park on the same day. The park will also implement a cashless and contactless form of payment to prevent possible physical contacts from other people. Social distancing will always also be strictly observed inside and outside the vicinity of the theme parks.

Disney World also hosted the restart of the 2020 National Basketball Association (NBA) season, wherein all the 22 teams who qualified to continue the remainder of the season stayed inside the venues provided by the theme park. It was coined the "NBA Bubble", and now the 'bubble' setup are being adapted by various sports leagues and organizations to continue some of the sports seasons that was stopped because of the pandemic.

