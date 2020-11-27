Marvel's Kevin Feige Hints Visual and Story Elements of WandaVision; Characters May Talk to the Camera

WandaVision, the much-awaited television series by Marvel, and is available for streaming on Disney Plus, is already nearing its release. It is scheduled to air its first episode in January 2021. Marvel boss and executive producer Kevin Feige teased some film elements incorporated into the series, including characters that could be seen talking to the camera.

The series will star Elizabeth Olsen, who will continue her role as Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch, one of the Avengers who possesses magic powers, telepathy, telekinesis, and abilities that can alter reality. Alongside her is Vision, the former Avenger and android created through artificial intelligence (AI) J.A.R.V.I.S. and Ultron, as well as the Mind stone, who will still be portrayed by Paul Bettany. Both their roles are from the film series, and the series is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ALSO READ: Deadpool 3 Lands Bob Burgers' Sister Tandem of Writers for Upcoming MCU Arrival





As per the trailer released last September, the series is set after the vents of Avengers: Endgame. The couple was seen living a normal life, attempting to keep their powers away from the public. But certain circumstances could eventually lead them to use it again, as they enter the new and upcoming chapter of their lives inclined once again with their superhero life.

The visuals and the film based on the trailer somewhat gives a retro vibe and impression, more of a classic American tv series, but at the same time using different modern and up to date elements.

Kevin Feige, the current president of Marvel Studios since 2007 and one of their executive producers, shared some insights about the upcoming Marvel television series. He stated that his interest in watching some well-known classic television series had gone too far.

Inspirations from the 'Classics'

He cited examples such as the 1966 hit American tv series The Dick Van Dyke Show, the 1951 American sitcom I Love Lucy, and the 1964 American fantasy sitcom Bewitched, as some of his most favorite American TV shows of all time. He hinted that the styles of those shows could be seen on WandaVision, but also implying that it has its modern take of television shows.

Some signature concepts from newer American shows are also expected to be catered to in the upcoming series, according to Feige. Shows such as hit American television mockumentary family sitcoms like Modern Family (2009) and The Office (2005) where the 'talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style' are being used could be some of the inspirations for WandaVision.

It could be considered as somewhat "breaking the fourth wall", where the characters from a certain series, film, play, or any other narrative forms of entertainment that are set on a fictionalized setting suddenly breaks the 'wall-like' barrier of their own world or dimension by talking directly to the audience. The audience then would seem to become a part of the character's dimension and setting by doing this.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man Far From Home Sequel Teases 'Multiverse' Concept