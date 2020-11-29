League of Legends: Wild Rift Collaborates with Asian Artists; New Tracks 'ALL IN' and 555 Out Now

The mobile version of Riot Games' multiplayer online battle arena game (MOBA) League of Legends called League of Legends: Wild Rift has already seeing popularity in the mobile gaming scene of the Asian region of the world. Now the company has collaborated on some young and up and coming talents and artists from Asia to produce and release new songs and soundtracks themed around the newly released game.

The first song was entitled 'ALL IN', and was produced by Indonesian act Weird Genius, an electronic and synth pop trio who went viral early this year after releasing their hit song 'Lathi' that has already hit 98 million views on the song's official music video released on YouTube and also has made it to the Spotify Indonesia charts as the number one most streamed and played song, holding the top spot for a six-week consecutive reign.

Along with the viral trio for this collaboration is Tabitha Nuser, a Singaporean singer-songwriter who performed the vocals for the song. She is an R&B-Pop combination artist who has seen debut in 2017 with her hit single 'Bulletproof' that also became number one at the Spotify Viral 50 Chart in Singapore. ALL IN is an upbeat, fast pop song featuring the beats and music created by Weird Genius that is complemented by the vocals of Nuser.

This somehow is very much like the energetic environment of the game, with Wild Rift's 5 on 5 team gameplay that required teamwork and skills by the players to create astounding in-game plays which could eventually lead to become game-defining moments.

The other track from the collaborations is the '555', an upbeat electronic hip-hop/R&B song themed as the game-inspired celebratory track. It was produced by renowned producer NINO, who has won the Producer of the Year award for five times already by world renown Thai-based rap organization and entity "RAP IS NOW." He is also the creator of the beats and music of the hit songs of various hip-hop acts in Thailand and in Asia, such as Thai music artist and rapper LAZYLOXY.

555 is commonly known in Thailand as an expression of laughter and happiness. That is why it served as an inspiration of a song intended to be released and listened to by players not just from the expression's country of origin, but as well as other countries to know more about the culture of Thailand and other countries from the Southeast Asian region as well.





Music Is All Over League of Legends

Marc Johns, Riot Games' head of marketing in Southeast Asia stated that the collaborations such as the two songs mentioned are made for the players, for them to be more excited and thrill while enjoying the experience of playing Wild Rift, and at the same time to 'gain a deeper appreciation of each other's cultures' by listening to the tracks created especially for them. Johns was also known for heading the creations of past League of Legends: World Championship songs such as 'Legends Never Die' and 'RISE.'

