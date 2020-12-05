40th GITEX to Take Place in UAE

This year's GITEX would be its 40ᵗʰ edition to date. Happening again in Dubai, UAE, it will open tomorrow and last a week, up until the 10ᵗʰ of December.

GITEX stands for Gulf Information Technology Exhibition. It was founded and had its first event launched in 1981. It gained popularity around the world for being an event and venue that showcases a trade show featuring various new technologies and services in the consumer computer and electronics industry.

This year's edition of the GITEX would be the biggest meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions, or MICE event in Dubai ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will host and feature 1200 exhibitors and more than 300 startup companies from over 60 countries worldwide.

The startups are expected to showcase their best technologies, where most of them are reported to have seen further and thorough development during the pandemic.

GITEX organizers said that this year's event would have the opportunity to unify "all corners of global technology industry," stating that it would be the biggest, major and only technology event which will go live this 2020.

With the pandemic covering most parts of 2020, which began in March, social events and conventions were postponed not just in Dubai but also in different countries. Social mass gatherings were prohibited as much as possible, and there were overseas flight bans implemented in almost all countries in the world.

UAE's Continuing Technological Development

The home country of GITEX, which is the UAE, leads the world in innovating some of the world's smart cities market. It is reported that the country's industry of technological innovation would cap off an amount of 546 billion USD by the year 2027.

Savitha Bhaskar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Condo Protego — a world-renowned technology company based in the UAE said that the country's continuous rise in the rankings of global cities in the world serves as a testimony that the government of UAE found success in leading digital transformation.

Several trends in the world of technology today are being created, developed, and seeing further evolutions in UAE. It could potentially hit the market on a triumphant note by the next year. It includes artificial intelligence (AI), cloud systems, 5G networks, digital-based economy, and cybersecurity.

All of those could be put into the place of reality, and potential partners from the startups to be featured in GITEX can provide additional development and support for the existing technology trends.

The event would take place in the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), which hosts and houses GITEX every year. It would cater to some of the most advanced countries in terms of technological prowess all over the globe.

The countries mentioned that would participate in the event include (in alphabetical order) Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, France, Israel, Italy, Hong Kong, Japan, Nigeria, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. There would also be 350 in-person speakers that would facilitate the conferences in the event, and all of which are flying to Dubai from across 30 countries.

