Music Platform ROXi Adds Worldwide Music Sensation Kylie Minogue to Its Star-Studded Investor Line-Up

New music streaming platform ROXi adds another major name on their list of investors as world renowned Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue vowed to commit a stake in the company, joining several big names in the music industry as one of its backers.

The Grammy award-winning Australian singer will join the likes of English singer-songwriters, actors and personalities such as former Take That member Robbie Williams, Alesha Dixon, Sheryl Crow, Stephen Fry, and former Formula One (F1) Racing and McLaren executive Ron Dennis, as investors for the music streaming app.

With over five decades of her musical career which has led her to rise as one of the biggest and most successful music artists of all time, Minogue's addition to the company as an investor could not just influence the company's internal processes, but also the market response to ROXi. Minogue has been the best-selling female Australian artist to date. She is marked as the first female solo artist to achieve a number one album in the UK album charts for five consecutive decades.

Her most recent one, Disco, was only released last November 6. And now it has made again to the number one spot of the album charts. All of the songs in the album were made only during the pandemic, with Minogue recording the songs and vocal tracks in her home studio.

What's on ROXi?

The United Kingdom based company of ROXi is dubbed as the world's very first "made for TV" music experience, known as the ROXi Music System. It is dedicated digital player that capitalizes as a platform for music entertainment. It offers and features a wide variety of music inclined applications.

It includes a 55 million song catalogue that are all licensed by their partner music and recording labels such as Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and the Warner Music Group. All of those songs are being supported by the Multi-Element Radio Linked Interferometer Network or MERLIN which enables the songs to be available for streaming in an unlimited basis. Music on ROXi is updated every week with new music from their partner music right holders.

Another feature available on ROXi is its self-built karaoke system. A total of over 60,000 songs could be accessed as a karaoke-style sing along songs, where users could enjoy singing their favorite classics and could share it along with their family and friends. It also has ROXi's Sing with the Stars feature which gives access to the original artist of the songs' vocal audio recordings with the lyrics appearing on the stream simultaneously.

It was also launched on Sky Q, which is a subscription-based television and entertainment service being operated in the UK. The music streaming platform was launched on the Sky Q top boxes in millions of homes across the UK only this last September 8. It was ROXi's first time to team up with a third-party platform to provide more options to access the music platform.

