NBPA Releases Training Ground One as New Channel on Virtual Coaching App Famer

The National Basketball Players Association or NBPA has further strengthened their established partnership with Famer, a virtual mobile coaching platform and tool, with the newly released NBPA Training Ground One, which is a brand-new premium channel available in the Famer app.

The users of the app can now access the option to subscribe with the newly added channel dedicated for the NBPA. In the channel, users especially athletes and basketball enthusiasts may participate in the featured one-on-one videos which would show training sessions that are facilitated and headed by NBPA classified and labeled trainers and coaches from across the world.

Professional players on the other hand will then upload videos that are greatly inclined and focused on basketball drills, skills, techniques, as well as for the overall physical fitness and mental health. Videos will come from a variety of pro basketball players, especially those who are playing and has formerly played in the National Basketball Association or the NBA, which is considered the biggest and most prestigious basketball league in the whole world.





The NBPA Line-Up for Training Ground One

New, enhanced and up-to-date content will be shown on the new channel, including videos from NBA players and superstars like All-Star center Bam Adebayo from the Miami Heat; Cole Anthony, who was newly drafted last Month in the 2020 NBA Virtual Draft by the Orlando Magic; Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks; Phoenix Suns' Langston Galloway; former NBA Three Point Contest Champion Joe Harris from the Brooklyn Nets; and another 2020 rookie from Denver Nuggets, RJ Hampton.

There will also be some Women's National Basketball Association or WNBA players that would be featured on the videos, as girls and women playing basketball especially in the United States continue to rise because of its spurring popularity. WNBA players like Chiney Ogwumike from the Los Angeles Sparks, who is a two-time WNBA All-Star, and former WNBA champion, WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP); and WNBA All-Star Lisa Leslie, who is now considered a basketball legend, would also take part on the upcoming video series for the basketball channel.

All of those players will be featured on videos tackling various topics for the overall improvement and training of basketball players.

The virtual coaching app has partnered with the NBPA way back May of this year. The first released videos by the NBPA were the videos featuring NBA players Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic, and former NBA All-Star and USA Men's Basketball Team member Andre Drummond from the Cleveland Cavaliers. A total of more than a thousand users have subscribed on the original NBPA Training Ground, hailing from 66 different countries.

The app could expect more users to subscribe on to the NBPA's new channel as a wider variety of video choices and multiple topics would be eventually available for access.

With the pandemic still currently taking over most parts of the world especially in the US, virtual training sessions provided by the likes of Famer are very essential to players who are mostly staying at home today and continuing their basketball trainings and routines.

