Airbnb Rolls Out Nonprofit Venture Allowing Hosts to Benefit During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Housing and rental giant Airbnb confirmed last Monday (12/7) that it would benefit from its global network to find housing for pandemic workers and refugees.

As Reuters reported, the new independent nonprofit venture, Airbnb.org, is planning to open homes for healthcare frontliners as well as refugees from war-torn countries around the globe. The community claimed to have helped thousands of people finding shelter at the time of crisis.

"We're finding that emergency management agencies, as well as guests themselves, are finding our type of accommodation more appealing, where a family can have the whole place to themselves, feel comfortable and have access to a kitchen," Katherine Woo, the new executive director, told Reuters.

Although the company has been struggling during the pandemic, Airbnb.org will partner up with Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) for the next few months.

$2 million will be dedicated to staff, volunteers, and essential workers at coronavirus testing sites. Airbnb's co-founders, Joe Gebbia, Nathan Blecharczyk, and Brian Chesky, will donate a total of $6 million to the Open Homes cause.

Read also: Marvel, Leonardo DiCaprio In 'Active Talks' For Landing Possible MCU Role.

What is Airbnb.org?

Airbnb.org is a new nonprofit organization that started way back in 2012 following the Hurricane Sandy disaster in New York, where a host opened her home for evacuating those in need.

The company launched a disaster response tool not too long after, letting hosts worldwide to offer their homes during crisis times. The community also responded to the Pulse nightclub shooting and Uber, JetBlue, and the local government by providing housing and ground transportation for families.

Airbnb is also committed to helping those in need amidst the refugee crisis in 2017 when the US executives temporarily banned people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming to the US.

Earlier this year, the housing giant launched the Frontline stays program and successfully sheltered over 100,000 first responders.

Suggested Article: Japan- and China-Based Companies Continue to Develop Flying Cars Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic.

Airbnb Badge and Other Benefits

That said, to reward the hosts, Airbnb will attach a special badge onto their profiles to recognize their commitment to the community. Hosts can offer free or discounted stays or in-kind donations in terms of financial aids through PayPal to the nonprofit cause.

However, to join the hosting program, basic amenities should be provided, including toilet paper, soap, sheets, and at least one towel and one pillow for each guest. Necessary verification steps like names, email addresses, phone numbers, and payment pieces of information are required for qualified guests.

Airbnb is available in over 100,000 cities worldwide and has gathered over 4 million hosts. Airbnb.org, which launched today, will be an independent company despite receiving some fundings from its parents.

Related Article: Moon Mark Partners with Intuitive Machines to Bring Vehicles for Much-Awaited Race 'On' The Moon.